Lake Norman Charter runner qualifies for Foot Locker Nationals

AmeriCarna Car Show 2017 draws record cars, crowds

Ray Evernham’s fifth annual AmeriCarna LIVE car show presented by Ingersoll Rand and MSC Industrial Supply Co. drew a record crowd of over 3,000 with a record 600+ cars on Saturday, November 25 at Ingersoll Rand’s North American Corporate Headquarters in Davidson, NC. 100% of the proceeds from AmeriCarna LIVE are donated to the Evernham Family - Racing for a Reason Foundation and go to support the IGNITE community center in Davidson for young adults with high-functioning autism or Asperger’s Syndrome.