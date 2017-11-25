Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

Lake Norman Charter runner qualifies for Foot Locker Nationals

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 25, 2017 02:59 PM

Lake Norman Charter’s Mariah Howlett finished fourth at the 39th annual Foot Locker South regional cross-country meet at McAlpine Creek Saturday. She is one of 10 girls who will advance to the Foot Locker cross-country national finals Dec. 9 in San Diego.

Howlett won the N.C. 2A state cross-country championship earlier this month.

Rebecca Story of Knoxville, Tenn., and John Tatter of Winston-Salem, N.C., won the Foot Locker races on Saturday.

Story, a senior at Christian Academy, won the girls’ seeded race in 17 minutes, 24.5 seconds. Victoria Starcher, a sophomore from Ripley, W.Va., finished second in 17:28.8, and Ana Wallace of Seymour, Tenn., placed third in 17:28.9. Story, Bailey Hertenstein (5th place) of Brandon, Fla., and Heather Holt (7th place) of Fairfax, Va., are two-time FLCCC National Finalists.

Tatter, in the lead pack from the start, claimed the boys championship in 14:55.9. Michael Phillips of Tallahassee, Fla. placed second in 14:59.7, and Graydon Morris, a two-time FLCCC National Finalist from Aledo, Texas, finished third in 15:05.6.

Boys

Place

Name

Hometown

High School

Time

1)

John Tatter

Winston-Salem, N.C.

RJ Reynolds High School (12)

14:55.9

2)

Michael Phillips

Tallahassee, Fla.

Lawton Chiles High School (12)

14:59.7

3)

Graydon Morris

Aledo, Texas

Aledo High School (10)

15:05.6

4)

Robert Carter Cheeseman

Keller, Texas

Fort Worth Christian High School (11)

15:06.6

5)

Carter Coughlin

Knoxville, Tenn.

Webb School of Knoxville (12)

15:06.6

6)

Titus Winders

Mansfield, Tenn.

Henry County High School (12)

15:06.7

7)

Kyle Harkabus

Senoia, Ga.

East Coweta High School (10)

15:06.8

8)

Jake Renfree

Knoxville, Tenn.

Knoxville Catholic High School (11)

15:10.8

9)

David Melville

Summerfield, N.C.

Northern Guilford High School (12)

15:11

10)

Camren Fischer

Fayetteville, Ark.

Fayetteville High School (11)

15:11.9

Girls

Place

Name

Hometown

High School

Time

1)

Rebecca Story

Knoxville, Tenn.

Christian Academy (12)

17:24.5

2)

Victoria Starcher

Ripley, W. Va.

Ripley High School (10)

17:28.8

3)

Ana Wallace

Tallahassee, Fla.

Lawton Chiles High School (12)

17:28.9

4)

Mariah Howlett

Charlotte, N.C.

Lake Norman Charter High School (12)

17:29.5

5)

Bailey Hertenstein

Brandon, Fla.

Newsome High School (12)

17:30.1

6)

Halena Rahmaan

Montgomery, Texas

Montgomery High School (11)

17:30.3

7)

Heather Holt

Fairfax, Va.

George C. Marshall High School (12)

17:30.4

8)

Alyssa Hendrix

Riverview, Fla.

Riverview High School (10)

17:30.6

9)

Adoette Vaughan

Dallas, Texas

Hockaday High School (11)

17:30.8

10)

Heidi Nielson

Katy, Texas

Katy Cinco Ranch High School (9)

17:31.1

  Comments  

