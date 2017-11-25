Lake Norman Charter runner qualifies for Foot Locker Nationals

Lake Norman Charter’s Mariah Howlett finished fourth at the 39th annual Foot Locker South regional cross-country meet at McAlpine Creek Saturday. She is one of 10 girls who will advance to the Foot Locker cross-country national finals Dec. 9 in San Diego.
Howlett won the N.C. 2A state cross-country championship earlier this month.
Rebecca Story of Knoxville, Tenn., and John Tatter of Winston-Salem, N.C., won the Foot Locker races on Saturday.
Story, a senior at Christian Academy, won the girls’ seeded race in 17 minutes, 24.5 seconds. Victoria Starcher, a sophomore from Ripley, W.Va., finished second in 17:28.8, and Ana Wallace of Seymour, Tenn., placed third in 17:28.9. Story, Bailey Hertenstein (5th place) of Brandon, Fla., and Heather Holt (7th place) of Fairfax, Va., are two-time FLCCC National Finalists.
Never miss a local story.
Tatter, in the lead pack from the start, claimed the boys championship in 14:55.9. Michael Phillips of Tallahassee, Fla. placed second in 14:59.7, and Graydon Morris, a two-time FLCCC National Finalist from Aledo, Texas, finished third in 15:05.6.
Boys
Place
Name
Hometown
High School
Time
1)
John Tatter
Winston-Salem, N.C.
RJ Reynolds High School (12)
14:55.9
2)
Michael Phillips
Tallahassee, Fla.
Lawton Chiles High School (12)
14:59.7
3)
Graydon Morris
Aledo, Texas
Aledo High School (10)
15:05.6
4)
Robert Carter Cheeseman
Keller, Texas
Fort Worth Christian High School (11)
15:06.6
5)
Carter Coughlin
Knoxville, Tenn.
Webb School of Knoxville (12)
15:06.6
6)
Titus Winders
Mansfield, Tenn.
Henry County High School (12)
15:06.7
7)
Kyle Harkabus
Senoia, Ga.
East Coweta High School (10)
15:06.8
8)
Jake Renfree
Knoxville, Tenn.
Knoxville Catholic High School (11)
15:10.8
9)
David Melville
Summerfield, N.C.
Northern Guilford High School (12)
15:11
10)
Camren Fischer
Fayetteville, Ark.
Fayetteville High School (11)
15:11.9
Girls
Place
Name
Hometown
High School
Time
1)
Rebecca Story
Knoxville, Tenn.
Christian Academy (12)
17:24.5
2)
Victoria Starcher
Ripley, W. Va.
Ripley High School (10)
17:28.8
3)
Ana Wallace
Tallahassee, Fla.
Lawton Chiles High School (12)
17:28.9
4)
Mariah Howlett
Charlotte, N.C.
Lake Norman Charter High School (12)
17:29.5
5)
Bailey Hertenstein
Brandon, Fla.
Newsome High School (12)
17:30.1
6)
Halena Rahmaan
Montgomery, Texas
Montgomery High School (11)
17:30.3
7)
Heather Holt
Fairfax, Va.
George C. Marshall High School (12)
17:30.4
8)
Alyssa Hendrix
Riverview, Fla.
Riverview High School (10)
17:30.6
9)
Adoette Vaughan
Dallas, Texas
Hockaday High School (11)
17:30.8
10)
Heidi Nielson
Katy, Texas
Katy Cinco Ranch High School (9)
17:31.1
Comments