Saturday’s Girls Roundup: North Meck, Jessica Timmons, dominate at Holden Challenge

Elevator
↑Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day: after scoring a career-high 27 points in Friday’s win over Sweet 16 No. 5 South Mecklenburg, Boyd topped that with 29 points, eight rebounds against Butler Saturday morning. Boyd is a UNC recruit.
↑Holden Challenge All-Tournament team: Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg (MVP); Courtney Lewis, North Mecklenburg; Braylyn Milton Independence; Sharonada Smith, Independence; Niveah Brown, Central Cabarrus
↑Ardrey Kell girls: bounced back from a loss Friday to Concord First Assembly to beat Sweet 16 No. 1 Mallard Creek 53-43 at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge.
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Maranda Benton, Central Cabarrus: game-high 15 points in a 46-39 win over Cox Mill in the third place game at the Leroy Holden Challenge at North Mecklenburg.
Michela Lane, Michaela Dixon, Butler: Lane had 18 points, 12 rebounds and made 9-of-13 shots in a 56-50 win over No. 7 Providence Day at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge. Dixon had 17 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. She made 5-of-8 shots.
Michelle Ojo, Journey Muhammad, Ardrey Kell: Ojo, a 6-foot freshman, had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals as the Knights, No. 2 in the Sweet 16, took down No. 1 Mallard Creek 53-43 at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge. Ardrey Kell bounced back from Friday’s upset loss to Concord First Assembly. Muhammad, a 5-4 senior, made 4-of-10 3-point attempts and finished with 16 points, four rebounds and an assist. She played all 32 minutes.
Major upset top team in North Carolina. Mallard Creek loses to Audrey Kell HS. G3 Alum Michelle Ojo has monster game on big stage earns player of game. Post game interview. @ASGR1995 @PassThaBall @hooplinx @hooplinx @langstonwertzjr @CHoopsChallenge pic.twitter.com/OKpeemVPqH— GurlzGotGame (@GurlzGotGame_G3) November 26, 2017
Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek: 5-star UCLA recruit had 16 points, nine rebounds, two steals, one block and one steal against Ardrey Kell.
Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg: game-high 23 points plus nine assists in a 77-50 win over Independence in the championship game of the Leroy Holden Challenge. In her past three games, Timmons has scored 95 points.
Saturday’s Roundup
Butler 56, No. 7 Providence Day 50: Butler (1-1) pulled off a big upset despite losing regulars Taniyah Fleming and Distiny Lewis, who fouled out. The Bulldogs got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Michela Lane and 17 points and 13 rebounds from Michaela Dixon. Butler out-rebounded Providence Day 47-27. The Chargers (3-2) got 29 points from UNC recruit Kennedy Boyd and 10 from Andi Levitz.
Central Cabarrus 46, Cox Mill 39: Naveah Brown and Faith Holit each scored 11 points and Central Cabarrus staged a comeback. After leading 17-8 after the first quarter, Central Cabarrus was outscored 12-0 in the second. Ayanna Sheffield had 11 points for Cox Mill.
North Mecklenburg 77, Independence 60: Courtney Lewis had 14 points, Jayla Wilson and Nazhiyah Hayes had 12 each as the Vikings improved to 4-0. Playing in the championship game of the Leroy Holden Challenge, North jumped out to a 24-11 first quarter lead. Sharonda Smith had 12 points for Independence (3-2). Patriots coach Lauren Lewis was an all-conference softball and basketball player at North Mecklenburg, where her father Duane is also a graduate and the boys basketball coach.
