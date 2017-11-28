Hough Huskies Jackson Raymer is the I-Meck all-conference player of the year
Hough Huskies Jackson Raymer is the I-Meck all-conference player of the year
Hough High’s Jackson Raymer named I-Meck all-conference soccer player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 28, 2017 12:59 PM

Hough High senior Jackson Raymer, who led the Huskies to a N.C. 4A state finals appearance, is the I-Meck all-conference soccer player of the year.

Hough’s David Smith is the conference coach of the year.

Raymer scored 43 goals and had 19 assists for Hough (24-2). His goals ranked among the top 20 nationally.

The all-conference team

I-Meck All-Conference Soccer

Player of the Year: Jackson Raymer – Hough

Coach of the Year: David Smith – Hough

All-Conference Selection:

Hayden Gresham –Hopewell

Davis Ashbrook – Hough

Savon Brathwaite – Hough

Ryan Cowie – Hough

Pablo Garza – Hough

Trey McAfee – Hough

Nicholas Piro – Hough

AJ Whisenant – Hough

Christian Garcia – Lake Norman

Brandon Greene – Lake Norman

Myles Lloyd – Mallard Creek

David Swartz – Mallard Creek

Mateo Valencia – Mallard Creek

Ryan Bardusch – Mooresville

Carter Gerwqitz – Mooresville

Cam Murray – Mooresville

Viktor Nordenhall – Mooresville

Jon DiZerga – North Mecklenburg

Jonathan Santiago Garcia – North Mecklenburg

Joseph Little II – Vance

Yeferson Bolivar-Chavez – West Charlotte

