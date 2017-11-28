Hough High’s Jackson Raymer named I-Meck all-conference soccer player of the year

Hough High senior Jackson Raymer, who led the Huskies to a N.C. 4A state finals appearance, is the I-Meck all-conference soccer player of the year.
Hough’s David Smith is the conference coach of the year.
Raymer scored 43 goals and had 19 assists for Hough (24-2). His goals ranked among the top 20 nationally.
The all-conference team
I-Meck All-Conference Soccer
Player of the Year: Jackson Raymer – Hough
Coach of the Year: David Smith – Hough
All-Conference Selection:
Hayden Gresham –Hopewell
Davis Ashbrook – Hough
Savon Brathwaite – Hough
Ryan Cowie – Hough
Pablo Garza – Hough
Trey McAfee – Hough
Nicholas Piro – Hough
AJ Whisenant – Hough
Christian Garcia – Lake Norman
Brandon Greene – Lake Norman
Myles Lloyd – Mallard Creek
David Swartz – Mallard Creek
Mateo Valencia – Mallard Creek
Ryan Bardusch – Mooresville
Carter Gerwqitz – Mooresville
Cam Murray – Mooresville
Viktor Nordenhall – Mooresville
Jon DiZerga – North Mecklenburg
Jonathan Santiago Garcia – North Mecklenburg
Joseph Little II – Vance
Yeferson Bolivar-Chavez – West Charlotte
