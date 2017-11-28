SoMeck all-conference soccer, volleyball, tennis, cross-country teams announced

SoMeck All-Conference Cross-Country
GIRLS
Sarah Parrish
Catherine Halley
Never miss a local story.
Taylor Houston
Jordan Cabrol
Emma Wiese
Jan Hu
Jenna Thornton
Amanda Watson
Josie Jordan
Paulina Armendariz
Jessica Brady
Isabella Hastings
BOYS
Pace Clark
Haywood Ferguson
Murphy Smith
Elliott Schultz
William Fan
Steven Sobus
Griffin Cascone
Rusell Engle
Charlie Walker
Sean Teague
David Broud
Michael Broud
So-Meck Girls Tennis
All-Conference Team Selections:
- First Seed Players:
- Jenna Thompson (South Meck)
- Lizzie Stassenko (Providence)
- Alba Eceiza (Ardrey Kell)
- Second Seed Players:
- Sullivan Higson (Providence)
- Avanthi Puvvala (Ardrey Kell)
- Third Seed Players:
- Ruta Petrikis (Ardrey Kell)
- Sylvia Mihailescu (Providence)
- Wild Card Players:
- Maya Evans (Ardrey Kell)
- Sierra Sanders (Berry)
- Natalie Thulien (Providence)
- Abigail Justis (South Meck)
- Allena Opoku (West Meck)
- Conference Player of the Year:
- Jenna Thompson (South Meck)
- Conference Coach of the Year:
- Courtney Carlton (Ardrey Kell)
So-Meck Volleyball
All-Conference Team Selections:
Ashley Cruise (Providence)
Mya Duggan (Ardrey Kell)
Sylvia Duggan (Ardrey Kell)
Courtney Funderburk (West Meck)
Kelsey McDowell (Berry)
Riley Outen (Providence)
Carly Peck (Providence)
Isabelle Percoco (South Meck)
Quinn Pipitone (Providence)
Sophia Robinson (Ardrey Kell)
Maggie Slade (South Meck)
Sydney Snyder (Olympic)
Ellie Strickland (Ardrey Kell)
Conference Player of the Year:
Ashley Cruise (Providence)
Coach of the Year
Zoe Bell (Ardrey Kell)
Maggie Malone (Providence)
SoMeck Soccer
- Goalkeepers:
- (First Team) Joey Jegier (Providence)
- (Second Team) Caesar Bonilla (South Meck)
- Field Players:
- First Team:
- Clement Akerblom (Providence)
- Jason Shealy (Ardrey Kell)
- Andrew Brown (South Meck)
- Zade Eldomiaty (Providence)
- Ross Whipkey (Ardrey Kell)
- Angel Rebodello (South Meck)
- Jose Cardenas (Olympic)
- Andres Maldanado (Olympic)
- Jake Kelly (Providence)
- Oliver Nuno Rodriguez (South Meck)
- Second Team
- Ryan Ayers (Ardrey Kell)
- Chris Lung (Ardrey Kell)
- Damien Rhodes (Ardrey Kell)
- Garrett Jenkins (Olympic)
- Taylor Cabaniss (Olympic)
- Eric Allen (Providence)
- Matt Rank (Providence)
- Uriel Castro (South Meck)
- Ameen Onasanya (South Meck)
- Johnathon Littlefield (South Meck)
- Conference Player of the Year:
- Clement Akerblom (Providence)
- Conference Coach of the Year:
- Nicolas Sosa (Providence)
Comments