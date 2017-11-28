I-Meck volleyball, tennis, cross-country all-conference teams announced

Click here for I-Meck all-conference soccer
Boys Cross-Country
Runner of the Year – Ben Ebert – Hough
Coach of the Year – Keven Gregg – Mooresville
ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTION
Jared Laferty – Hough
Spencer Barnes – Hough
Chase Shanafelt – Hough
Rex Mathis – Lake Norman
Anthony Williams – Mallard Creek
Michael Lillywhite – Mallard Creek
Kevin Sabo – Mallard Creek
Justin Molina – Mooresville
Damien Gonzalez - Mooresville
Carter Tacosik – Mooresville
Matt Ferrara – Mooresville
Pablo Martinez – Mooresville
Thomas Voos – Mooresville
Girls Cross-Country
Runner of the Year – Alexis McDonnell – Hough
Coach of the Year – Mike Reitmeyer – Lake Norman
ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTION
Emma Smith – Hopewell
Ashtyn Smith – Hough
Katherine Reeves – Hough
Taylor Buchan – Hough
Anna Gardner – Hough
Kaleigh Stolberg – Lake Norman
Elizabeth Galla – Lake Norman
Elly Huecker – Lake Norman
Sydney Cook – Lake Norman
Miranda Shoemaker – Lake Norman
Morgan Hand – Lake Norman
Ashley Bienstock – Lake Norman
Anna Petr – Mallard Creek
Volleyball
Player of the Year – Skyy Howard – Mallard Creek
Coach of the Year – Sandi Skidmore – Hough
ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTION
Marissa Morgan – Hopewell
Quanterra Harrison – Hopewell
Olivia Cerick – Hough
Login Williams – Hough
Lana Strejcek – Hough
Erin Cooke – Hough
Makenzie Taylor – Lake Norman
Ava Arriviello – Lake Norman
Morgan Allen – Mallard Creek
Katherine Pon Cooper – Mallard Creek
Salmata Berrie – Mooresville
Alexis Bowland – North Mecklenburg
Stephany Murray-Gramlich – North Mecklenburg
Sydney Wright – Vance
Natalia Walker – West Charlotte
Girls Golf
Player of the Year: Lauren Martin – Mooresville
Coach of the Year: Michael Micklow & Steve Stith – Mooresville
All-Conference Selection:
Chloe Pittman – Hough
Hannah Hovsepian – Hough
Emily Kaufman-Bell – Hough
Charleigh Hodges – Lake Norman
Lauren Whatley – Lake Norman
Lilly Stewart – Lake Norman
Meredith Carson – Lake Norman
Natali Landi – Mooresville
Olivia Vero – Mooresville
Girls Tennis
Player of the Year: Julia Abrams – Mooresville
Coach of the Year: Tony White - Mooresville
All-Conference Selection:
Kelli Piercy – Hopewell
Bella Margraf – Hough
Valentine Jiminez – Hough
Emilie Lucier – Hough
Jordyn Karmatz – Lake Norman
Savanna Holbert – Lake Norman
Grace Krohn – Lake Norman
Emily Warren – Lake Norman
Spencer Cochran – Mallard Creek
Tamia Bennett – Mallard Creek
Morgan Little – Mooresville
Natalie White - Mooreville
Leslie Uy – Mooresville
Jeremeya Mercer – West Charlotte
