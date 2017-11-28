Prep Insider

I-Meck volleyball, tennis, cross-country all-conference teams announced

By Langston Wertz Jr.

November 28, 2017

Boys Cross-Country

Runner of the Year – Ben Ebert – Hough

Coach of the Year – Keven Gregg – Mooresville

ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTION

Jared Laferty – Hough

Spencer Barnes – Hough

Chase Shanafelt – Hough

Rex Mathis – Lake Norman

Anthony Williams – Mallard Creek

Michael Lillywhite – Mallard Creek

Kevin Sabo – Mallard Creek

Justin Molina – Mooresville

Damien Gonzalez - Mooresville

Carter Tacosik – Mooresville

Matt Ferrara – Mooresville

Pablo Martinez – Mooresville

Thomas Voos – Mooresville

Girls Cross-Country

Runner of the Year – Alexis McDonnell – Hough

Coach of the Year – Mike Reitmeyer – Lake Norman

ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTION

Emma Smith – Hopewell

Ashtyn Smith – Hough

Katherine Reeves – Hough

Taylor Buchan – Hough

Anna Gardner – Hough

Kaleigh Stolberg – Lake Norman

Elizabeth Galla – Lake Norman

Elly Huecker – Lake Norman

Sydney Cook – Lake Norman

Miranda Shoemaker – Lake Norman

Morgan Hand – Lake Norman

Ashley Bienstock – Lake Norman

Anna Petr – Mallard Creek

Volleyball

Player of the Year – Skyy Howard – Mallard Creek

Coach of the Year – Sandi Skidmore – Hough

ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTION

Marissa Morgan – Hopewell

Quanterra Harrison – Hopewell

Olivia Cerick – Hough

Login Williams – Hough

Lana Strejcek – Hough

Erin Cooke – Hough

Makenzie Taylor – Lake Norman

Ava Arriviello – Lake Norman

Morgan Allen – Mallard Creek

Katherine Pon Cooper – Mallard Creek

Salmata Berrie – Mooresville

Alexis Bowland – North Mecklenburg

Stephany Murray-Gramlich – North Mecklenburg

Sydney Wright – Vance

Natalia Walker – West Charlotte

Girls Golf

Player of the Year: Lauren Martin – Mooresville

Coach of the Year: Michael Micklow & Steve Stith – Mooresville

All-Conference Selection:

Chloe Pittman – Hough

Hannah Hovsepian – Hough

Emily Kaufman-Bell – Hough

Charleigh Hodges – Lake Norman

Lauren Whatley – Lake Norman

Lilly Stewart – Lake Norman

Meredith Carson – Lake Norman

Natali Landi – Mooresville

Olivia Vero – Mooresville

Girls Tennis

Player of the Year: Julia Abrams – Mooresville

Coach of the Year: Tony White - Mooresville

All-Conference Selection:

Kelli Piercy – Hopewell

Bella Margraf – Hough

Valentine Jiminez – Hough

Emilie Lucier – Hough

Jordyn Karmatz – Lake Norman

Savanna Holbert – Lake Norman

Grace Krohn – Lake Norman

Emily Warren – Lake Norman

Spencer Cochran – Mallard Creek

Tamia Bennett – Mallard Creek

Morgan Little – Mooresville

Natalie White - Mooreville

Leslie Uy – Mooresville

Jeremeya Mercer – West Charlotte

