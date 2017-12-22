Hurricane Maria destroyed his town. South Meck swimming gave him a new home, a new start

He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks?

Carolina Observer Panthers beat writers Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person have two division games in a row with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 and the season finale against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. What is the narrative for the team going into these last two games? Simply "Win Baby Win." The Panthers are in the position they need to be.