Friday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.29.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 29, 2017 11:55 PM

SWEET 16 RESULTS

NO. 1 ARDREY KELL 52, WILMINGTON NEW HANOVER 37

Ardrey Kell 23 8 10 11 -- 52

New Hanover 6 5 11 15 -- 37

Ardrey Kell: Journey Muhammad 15, Deniyah Lutz 10, Shy Booker 9, Michelle Ojo 6, Nia Griffin 4, Evan Miller 4, Kennedy Cash 2, Emerson Harding 2

New Hanover: Fields 17, Jacobs 8

Records: Ardrey Kell 12-1 (4-0)

NO. 2 MALLARD CREEK 67, DURHAM HILLSIDE 17

Mallard Creek 28 15 17 7-- 67

Hillside 5 9 0 3-- 17

MALLARD CREEK 67-- Janay Sanders 15,Caldwell 8, Smith 9, Dazia Lawrence 12, Price 6, Hunter 4, Walker 9, Hunter 2, Alexander 2

Hillside 17-- Johnson 3, Blackstone 5, Hill 4, McFee 3

Records: Mallard Creek 12-2

NO. 3 HICKORY RIDGE 74, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 33

Hickory Ridge 23 19 21 11 74

Forestview 2 17 11 3 33

Hickory Ridge Gabby Smith 14, Reigan Richardson 12, Nia Daniel 12, Jiera Shears 10, Green 7, Calhoun 3, Shears 3, Aardema 3, Neal 5, Ruggierio 2, Wagner 3

Forestview O'marri Holland 11, Bowen 6, Love 2, Dunlap 7, Jurs 2, Floyd 3, Cherry 2

Records: Hickory Ridge 9-1, 3-0; Forestview 9-3, 2-1

Notable: Gabby Smith 14 points 4 steals and 3 assist, Reigan Richardson 12 points 3 assist, 3 steals and 6 rebounds, Nia Daniel 12 poinst, 5 steals, 2 assist and 4 rebounds; Hickory Ridge will play North Mecklenburg on Saturday at 7 in the championship game of the East Lincoln Winter Jam.

NO. 8 PROVIDENCE DAY 56, LEXINGTON 44

PDS 9-12-18-17—56

Lexington 14-7-8-15—44

PDS- Kennedy Boyd 27 Andi Levitz 10 Clark 6 Smith 1 Noad 2 Owens 4 Ferguson 6

Lexington- Olivia Thompson 18 Alanna Langford 10 Ayanna Langford 4 Davis 2 Foulks 8 Nicholas 2

Records: PDS 11-4

Others

ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 60, EAST BURKE 54

East Burke 13 16 13 12 = 54

Asheville Christian 15 12 16 17 = 60

BUNKER HILL 53, NEWTON FOARD 38

Foard 7 14 8 9 -- 38

Bunker Hill 22 13 11 7 -- 53

FOARD 38 -- Garvin 7, Jillian Parrish 10, Ekonomon 6, Dula 5, Abbey Setzer 10

BUNKER HILL 53 -- Bryant 8, Stotts 4, Crystany White 16, Addie Wray 14, Linbarger 4, Stoker 3, Long 4

BUTLER 52, DUNCAN BYRNES (SC) 47

Butler 19 8 7 19 -- 52

Byrnes 8 13 11 15 -- 47

Butler: Destiny Lewis 15, Renee Kennedy 11, Sutton 9, Tallant 6, Lane 3, Dixon 3, Nelson 4,

Byrnes : Burton 19, Mc Millian 13, Spurgeon 6, Lowance 2, Donald 7

EAST LINCOLN 56, DAVIDSON DAY 53

DDHS: 16 15 11 11- 53

ELHS: 10 16 11 19- 56

DDHS: Ryann Sinclair 20, Jael Hall 16, J. Willas 5, L. Otto 4, J. Graham 3, J. Wiles 2, M. Tejada 2, K. Arnold 1

ELHS: Destiny Johnson 22 pts, Amara Robinette 10, Caira McClain 10, S. Rhoney 8, T. Begley 6

Records/Notable: DDHS: (6-3, 0-0) Next Game 7th place Game @ East Lincoln Winter Jam 10 am 12/30/17; ELHS: (7-3, 2-1) Next Game 5th Place Game @ East Lincoln Winter Jam 11:30 am 12/30/17

FORT MILL NATION FORD 65, MYERS PARK 56

Nation Ford 16 12 20 17. 65

Myers Park 5 11 19 11. 56

NF A. Lindsay 33, S. Tuipulotu 14, E. Moulds 8

MP To. Henderson 16, A. Brown 12, A. Shire 12

HICKORY 64, MAIDEN 49

Hickory 21 18 10 15 -- 64

Maiden 10 13 15 11 -- 49

HICKORY 64 -- Paradine 5, Mikayla Hill 10, Shelby Darden 15, Kayla Soublet 11, Johnson 7, James 1, Byrd 2, Finley Lefevers 13

MAIDEN 49 -- Herman 5, Zoe Huffman 17, Propst 3, Cree Bass 17, Arrowood 7

HICKORY GROVE 54, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 52

HGCS 8 21 17 8 -- 54

VCCS 12 13 9 18 -- 52

Hickory Grove Christian 54, Ellie Johnson 20 Peyton Bowers 13 Brown 9 Ganda 4 Jennings 4 Cherry 2 Wray 2

Victory Christian Center 52, Jurnee Coleman 15 Varvara Papakonstantinou 13 Assiyah Mitchell 11 Gool 6 Smith 6 Seye 1

Records: HGCS (10-5) VCCS (8-8)

HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 38, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 27

Alexander Central 6 6 4 11 -- 27

St. Stephens 8 8 9 13 -- 38

ALEXANDER 27 -- Glenn 2, Payne 4, Keykey Miller 17, Hammer 2, Hagy 2

ST STEPHENS 38 -- Tori Tomlinson 22, McHenry 8, O’Mara 6, McMahan 2

NEWTON-CONOVER 31, SOUTH CALDWELL 25

Newton-Conover 11 7 7 6 -- 31

South 8 6 6 5-- 25

NEWTON 31 -- Ivy Eller 11, Chyna Cornwell 11, Walton 6, Peters 2, Sandel 1

SOUTH CALDWELL 25 -- Everhart 2, Evans 3, Austin 2, Starnes 8, Kale 6, Propst 4

PAINT BRANCH 78, CARMEL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 54

Paint Branch 16 19 25 18

Carmel Christian School - 8 17 10 19

Paint Branch -Arumyba 22, Ngwafang 14, Bruce 10, Remy 9, Stewart 6, Merchant 6, Kaur 5, Plummer 2, Oyinbye 2

Carmel Christian School- Christiana McLean 18, Chloe Williams 11, Dotson 9, DeJesse 8, S. Jones 6, Nichols 2

Records: Carmel Christian School 9-8

Notes: Christiana McLean 18 points, 10 rebounds; Chloe Williams 11 Points, 8 rebounds

SOUTH POINTE 65 PROVIDENCE 60

SOUTH POINTE – 8 26 8 23 = 65

PROVIDENCE - 16 19 10 15 = 60

SPHS: Adams 11, Blake 21, So. Gilmore 5, Gaiton 5, Chisholm 11, Roberson 12

PHS: Jaylynn Askew 14, Nyla McGill 9, Grace Shires 11, Lili Bowen 19, Marlow Chapman 1, Cameron Mulkey 6

Records: Providence: Overall: 7-5 Conference: 2-1

Notes: Lili Bowen had a career high 19 points and also had 5 steals. Jaylynn Askew with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Nyla McGill 9 points, 6 assists, 6 steals 7 rebounds

STRATFORD 39, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 32

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 6 7 6 13 = 32

STRATFORD SCHOOL - 6 3 14 16 = 39

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: Kaitlin Walker 19, Igbinadolor 4, Thompson 3, Montgomery 2, A. Coles 2, E. Coles 2

STRATFORD: Bayleigh Miller 15, Brown 8, Reese 8, P. Lee 4, R. Lee 2

Records: Stratford 2-8 (0-3), Charlotte Christian 1-12 (0-0)

WEST CHARLOTTE 54, OLYMPIC 41

West Charlotte 11 18 5 20 = 54

Olympic 11 9 11 8 = 41

West Charlotte (54): DaNya Hamilton 10 , Kamiah Moore 17 , Mary Morrissette 2 , Qytaishia Champy 14 , Tykema Nesbit 6 , Chavante Alexander 3 .

Olympic (41) : J. Hutchinson 2 , L.Grier 1 , M.Terry 5 , J.McGill 10 , A.Terry 1 , J.Badio 7 , E.Barr 11.

WEST MECKLENBURG 57, BELMONT SOUTH POINT 22

West Mecklenburg 24 16 3 14-- 57

South Point 2 8 6 6-- 22

WEST MECKLENBURG 57- - Diamond Law 3, Janiya Jackson 5, Cayla Harris 8, Nyasia McMillan 15, Alize Brooks 22, Jamiya Brown 2, Flo Sesay 2

SOUTH POINT 22-- Kamryn Shipman 6, Madison Duran 2, Pickle Morgan 8, Asheton Queen 4, Brooke Cox 2

Records: West Mecklenburg 4-7 (1-3); South Point 0-12

