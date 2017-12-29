Prep Insider

Friday’s Girls Roundup: Providence Day, Charlotte Christian stars have huge nights

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 29, 2017 11:57 PM

People’s Bank Holiday Clash champions: North Gaston won the championship; Catawba Bandys won the consolations

Mallard Creek defense: The Mavericks (12-2) bounced back from Thursday’s loss to 4A power Southeast Raleigh to whip Durham Hillside 67-17 at the John Wall Holiday Classic. Hillside scored no points in the third quarter. Janay Sanders led the Mavericks with 15 points.

Tori Tomlinson, Hickory St. Stephens: 22 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks in a 38-27 win over Alexander Central.

Hickory: Red Tornadoes (5-4) upset previously unbeaten Maiden (10-1) in championship of the DICKS’ Sporting Goods Classic. Shelby Darden had 15 points, 11 rebounds, six steals in 22 minutes to earn tournament MVP.

China Grove Carson coach Brooke Stouder: won her 150th game Friday. Her team is No. 15 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day: 27 points, 11 rebounds in a 56-44 win over Lexington in the Carolina Invitational Championship. That was a career-high in rebounds for the UNC recruit. Boyd and the Chargers will play First Baptist from Charleston in the 2:30 p.m. championship Saturday.

Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln: 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists in a 56-53 win over Davidson Day. East Lincoln advanced to the fifth-place game at the East Lincoln Winter Jam Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Johnson’s teammate, Caira McClain had 10 points, 12 rebounds.

Ellie Johnson, Hickory Grove: made six 3-pointers in a 54-52 win over Victory Christian. She finished with 20 points. Teammate Peyton Bowers had 13 points on three made 3-pointers.

Jordan McLaughlin, Berry: 21 points, six rebounds, four assists in a 42-31 win over Shelby High.

Kaitlin Walker, Charlotte Christian: had her sixth straight double-double in a 39-32 loss to Stratford. She finished with 19 points, 19 rebounds, six steals, four blocks and made the Carolina Invitational all-tournament team in Charleston. In three days, Walker had 57 points, 62 rebounds.

People’s Bank Holiday All-Tournament team

Haley Bourhill- Stuart Cramer; Marjani Onafowara- Highland Tech; Addie McGinnis- North Lincoln; AJ Price- East Gaston Kinsley Gilmore- West Lincoln; Mallorie Haines- Bandys; Sarah Grace Hayes-North Gaston; Dorianna Good-North Gaston; Hundley Rhyne-Lincolnton; Kayla Smith-Lincolnton; MVP- Spencer Britton- North Gaston

DICKS’ Sporting Good All-Tournament

Karina Coulter- Fred T Foard

Crystany White- Bunker Hill

Tori Tomlinson- St. Stephens

Kacey Payne- Alexander Central

Mackenzie Starnes- South Caldwell

Chyna Cornwell- Newton-Conover

Cree Bass- Maiden

Grace Herman- Maiden

Finley Lefevers- Hickory

Mikayla Hill- Hickory

Shelby Darden- Hickory

Tournament MVP- Shelby Darden (Hickory)

Freedom Christmas All-Tournament

Blaikley Crooks- Freedom

Brooke Arney - East Burke

Emma Newton - Asheville Christian

Maleeah Langstaff - Asheville Christian

Josie Hise - East Burke

MVP - Braelyn Whiteside - Asheville Christian

