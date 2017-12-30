Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniel was named a tournament MVP Saturday
Saturday’s girls high school basketball summaries 12.30.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 30, 2017 11:23 PM

Sweet 16 Results

NO. 3 HICKORY RIDGE 73, NO. 11 NORTH MECKLENBURG 43

Hickory Ridge 13 21 19 17 70

North Mecklenburg 3 7 18 15 43

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 22, Reigan Richardson 21, Ji. Shears 7, Ja. Shears 4, Green 6, Neal 2, Ruggerio 4 , Wagner 2, Smith 2

North Mecklenburg Jessica Timmons 27, Lewis 3, Vance 2, Smith 2, Wilson 4, Taylor 5

Record: Hickory Ridge 10-1, 3-0; North Mecklenburg 10-4, 4-0

NO. 8 PROVIDENCE DAY 51, FIRST BAPTIST 47

PDS- 9-16-10-16 -- 51

First Baptist 8-7-9-23—-47

PDS Kennedy Boyd 11 Andi Levitz 10 Clark 9 Smith 7 Godwin 2 Owens 4 Ferguson 8

First Baptist A. Middleton 22 K.Gilliard 14 Crum 6 Grant 4 Bryan 1

Records: Providence Day 12-4

Others

BUTLER 63, DORMAN 52

Butler 6 18 20 19

Dorman 12 15 12 13

Butler: Payton Sutton 19, Michaela Lane 22, Lewis 8, Kennedy 9, Dixon 3, Tallant 2,

Dorman: A. Rice 32, Black 5, Bobo 2, Washington 7, Otah 4, Nash 1, Bradley 1

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 56, ROSWELL (GA) 35

cfa Academy 20 14 11 11- 56

Roswell (Ga.) 8 11 11 10 6- 35

cfa Academy- 56 Shamani Stafford 18, Jessy Leak 14, Camille Small 12, Demi Case 2, Courtney Meadows 5, Veronika Brooks 3,Jackie King 2

Roswell (Ga.)- 35 Sophia Burke 9, Lindsay Pruitt 15, Kate Manley 3, Jasmine Frierson 1, Wilnie Joseph 5, Tricia Backus 2

Notable: CFA Academy (8-6) hosts Westminister Catawba Thursday January 4, 2018 evening at 5:30 p.m.

CONCORD ROBINSON 60, DAVIDSON DAY 52

DDS Ryann Sinclair 1 6 21 Jael Hall 2 6 13 Jo. Wiles 3 3 9 Saunders 1 1 5 Je. Wiles 1 0 2 Arnold 1 0 2 52

JM Robinson Mcmillian 9 1 28 Jayda Glass 1 3 12 Davis 4 2 11 Misclenanos 2 0 4 Davis 1 1 3 Glass 0 2 2 60

GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 74, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 59

Forestview 26 10 16 22 74

NW Cabarrus 7 5 18 29 59

Forestview Yasmine Love 23 pts 17 rebs 6 stls, Sydney Bowen 18 pts 5 asst 2 stls, Kenzley Dunlap 12 pts 4 stls 3 asst 3 rebs, O'Marri Holland 11 pts 4 asst, Cherry 5, Duff 3, Floyd 2

Notable: Forestview 10-3 overall 2-1 Big South host Burns on Tuesday and finishes 3rd at East Lincoln Winter Jam.

MCDOWELL (PA) 47, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 46

McDowell - 13 8 13 13

Carmel Christian School - 13 9 12 13

McDowell - E. Selimoue 16, J. Miller 14, Hertz 5, Strounsky 3, Starroci 2, Fachetti 2, Przeieski 2, Herve 1

Carmel Christian School- Christiana McLean 29, Dotson 5, S. Jones 4, Williams4, DeJesse 3 G. Jones 2

Records: Carmel Christian School 9-9

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 62, CENTRAL CABARRUS 12

CCHS : 22, 17, 12, 11 (62)

NSC: 6, 0, 4, 2 (12)

CCHS: Jada Ussery 14, Aniyah Tate 10, N. Brown 8, Benton 8, A. Brown 6, Webb 6, Biddy 2, Knight 2, Holit 2.

NSC: Miller 6, McClure 2, Philips 2

ST. ANDREWS EPISCOPAL (MD) 53, STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 49

SAE 12 11 11 19

SCS 6 8 12 23

SAE 53--Davis 5, Williams 13, Bilgen 11, Lewis 3, Nwosu 18, Muresan 3

SCS 49-- Henderson 8, McCray 4, Settle 8, Bailey 9, Harvey 9, Mosley 11

Records: Statesville Christian 15-1; St. Andrew's Episcopal 12-1

VANCE 69, EAST LINCOLN 50

VHS: 22 18 19 10- 69

ELHS: 13 11 11 15- 50

VHS: Tanajah Hayes 25, Kyanna Morgan 19, Megan Jackson 10, Amhyia Moreland 10, M. Marshall 3, C. Perkins 2

ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 15, Destiny Johnson 10, C. McClain 8, T. Begley 7, S. Rhoney 5, A. Robinette 5

Noteables: Destiny Johnson 10 pts, 11 rebs, 10 assists, 1 steal 1 block (Triple Double)

Records: VHS: (9-4, 2-2) next game @ Lake Norman 1/5/18; ELHS: (7-4, 2-1) next game vs Bandys @ ELHS 1/2/18

