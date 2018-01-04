Carmel Christian’s Marten Maide has committed to a college in Virginia
Carmel Christian junior Marten Maide commits, will join teammate in college

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 07:48 PM

Carmel Christian junior Marten Maide has committed to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

Maide, a 6-foot-4 junior wing, will eventually join one of his Carmel Christian teammates at Liberty. Senior guard Josh Price, son of former Charlotte 49ers coach Mark Price, committed to Liberty earlier this season. The Flames have also gotten another Charlotte recruit: Charlotte Christian 6-9 senior center Blake Preston will play at the school next season.

Liberty is in the Big South with schools like Presbyterian, Coastal Carolina and Charleston Southern.

Maide, who hails from Estonia, a northern European country, is a starter for a 16-2 Carmel team ranked among the state’s top 10 private schools in several statewide polls. Carmel hosts Christ The King Friday on homecoming.

