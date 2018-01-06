Saturday’s Roundup: Carmel Christian, Myles Pierre, topple nationally ranked Greensboro Day

Elevator
Never miss a local story.
↑Byron Sanders, Gastonia Ashbrook: unsigned senior has been on a tear, averaging 15.3 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in his past seven games.
↑Carmel Christian: Second year coach Byron Dinkins (above) got the biggest win since he’s been at Carmel Christian, watching his team take down Greensboro Day 51-46 at home Saturday. Greensboro Day is the reigning N.C. 3A Independent Schools state champion and is ranked No. 20 in MaxPreps national poll. Carmel Christian was NCISAA 2A runner-up last season.
↑Maggie Dupre’, Charlotte Catholic: scored all 14 of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime of Friday’s 56-46 win over Marvin Ridge. Teammate Dane Bertolina led the Cougars (6-7, 2-2 Southern Carolina) with 16 points.
↑Arden Christ School shooting: The Greenies blew past No. 3 Providence Day by making eight 3-point shots in a five-minute stretch of the third quarter at home Saturday. That turned a three-point lead into more than 20. Christ School (11-7) won its second straight game in the upset.
↑Be The Match Night at Hickory Ridge: On Wednesday, Hickory Ridge will host Central Cabarrus and the schools will partner to try to sign up bone marrow donors to help patients fighting diseases like leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell anemia. Patients are most likely to match someone of the same ethnic background. Hickory Ridge girls coach Tolonda Rose Simmons lost her brother, Todd, to leukemia in Oct. 2012, two years to the day he was diagnosed.
This is the fourth year of Be The Match and Hickory Ridge has averaged signing up 12 people per year. Cash donations will also be taken. Donors must be from 18 to 44 and can register from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hickory Ridge’s auxiliary gym, 7321 Raging Ridge Road, Harrisburg. You can make donations at bethematchfoundation.org/goto/cure. Information: asaunders@nmdp.org or 704-921-3578 or tolonda.simmons@cabarrus.k12.nc.us or 704-454-6556.
Links to more content
Count @ESPN director of recruiting @PaulBiancardi among the national experts who think Zion Williamson could spurn #BBN, #Kansas and #UNC to play college ball in his home state. READ MOREhttps://t.co/grmXl1TxC7#clthsbb— Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) January 7, 2018
Saturday’s boys, girls high school basketball summaries
Friday’s roundup, top performers, summaries, photos
Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Jamylan Blakeney, Marshville Forest Hills: freshman had 15 points, 10 rebounds in a 69-51 win over Unionville Piedmont in a matchup of two of Union County’s top teams. The game was played at Wingate College.
Jamarius Burton, Independence: 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 71-62 win over Winston-Salem Reynolds for the 6-foot-5 unsigned senior. Burton made the Hoop Cities All-Invitational team in a special one-day tournament at Winston-Salem Prep.
Madeline Crumpler, Covenant Day girls: 26 points, including five 3-point shots, in a 54-38 win over Cary Academy.
Myles Pierre, Carmel Christian: 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists in a 51-46 win over nationally ranked Greensboro Day. Pierre, a 6-foot-3 junior, was 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final minutes and was 8-of-8 from the line all game.
Mallory Sherrill, Statesville Christian girls: game-high 18 points in a 50-48 win over NCISAA power The Burlington School. Burlington, which had a three-game win streak snapped, was a state semifinalist last year and the win could help land the Lady Lions a good state playoff seeding in February. Statesville Christian is 18-0. Sherrill had 22 points, 19 rebounds in Friday’s 74-39 win over United Faith.
Saturday’s Boys Roundup
No. 2 Independence, Winston-Salem Reynolds 62: The Patriots (14-1) won their fifth straight game at the Hoop Cities Invitational at Winston-Salem Prep. The Patriots led 30-28 over Reynolds (8-6) at halftime, and had a 21-15 push in the third quarter to establish a working margin. Andra’ McKee had 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals for Independence. Mysta Goodloe had 20 for Reynolds, which lost its second straight game.
Arden Christ School 78, No. 3 Providence Day 65: The Chargers lost a tough game at home to York Prep on Friday night, and drove several hours to Arden, N.C., to play Christ School early Saturday afternoon. The Chargers (14-7) were hanging tough with the Greenies until the three-point barrage in the third quarter all but ended the game. Christ School 6-4 junior guard Jalen Lecque had 26 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists. Brandon Stone, a 6-11 junior forward, had 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 6-10 sophomore Justice Ajogbor had 11 points, 10 rebounds. Providence Day got 36 points, eight rebounds, three assists from Devon Dotson and 13 points, five rebounds, two assists from Trey Wertz.
No. 7 Marshville Forest Hills 69, Unionville Piedmont 51: Leading 49-43 heading into the fourth quarter, Forest Hills ran away from Piedmont with a 20-8 fourth quarter run in a Union County showdown. Nas Tyson had 16 points and Jaleel McLaughlin had 13 for the Yellow Jackets. PIedmont got 24 from Clemson signee Hunter Tyson.
Carmel Christian 51, Greensboro Day 46: Carmel (18-2) won its fourth straight game, jumping out to a 17-6 lead over nationally ranked Greensboro Day (19-3) and making it stick. Greensboro Day rallied behind Clemson recruit John Newman (18 points) and trailed 33-31 going into the fourth quarter of a tight, defensive-minded game. But in the fourth, Carmel’s Pierre, Donovan Gregory (eight points, seven rebounds, five steals) and Ford Cooper (eight points, four assists) made a myriad of big plays -- particularly on defense -- to get their team a win.
Charlotte Country Day 50, Raleigh Ravenscroft 46: The Bucs (12-7) topped their win total from last season with a big effort from junior forward DeAngelo Epps (19 points, eight rebounds, five assists). Walker Gillespie added 10 for Country Day. Chris Barnette had 16 and Jack Hemphill 12 for Ravenscroft.
Move of the Night
Arden Christ School’s Jalen Lecque has earned the nickname “Baby Westbrook” because of how his play, stature and leaping ability remind observers of Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook. Like Westbrook, Lecque wears the number 0. And like Westbrook, Lecque -- a Bronx, NY, native who is ranked No. 14 nationally in the class of 2019 -- loves to dunk the basketball. He had the best move Saturday against Providence Day in a 78-65 win where he had a triple-double.
Watch
Jalen Lecque Christ school with a tomahawk pic.twitter.com/R2udTQpp3D— Scott Miller (@ThinMiller) January 6, 2018
Comments