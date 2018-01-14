North Meck head coach Duane Lewis has his team on a big win streak and at No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll
It’s still North Meck in the Sweet 16, but one (old) new team joins in

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 14, 2018 10:07 PM

North Mecklenburg maintains its grip on the top spot in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

The Vikings have won nine straight games and beat Lake Norman 95-67 Friday. In that game, Vikings sophomore Tristan Maxwell finished with 27 points and eight rebounds.

One new team is in the poll this week.

Kings Mountain, ranked in the preseason, returns to the poll. Kings Mountain beat Boiling Springs Crest 86-62 Friday. App State signee Adrian Delph had 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. The Mountaineers (12-4) have won four straight games and have a two-game lead in the Big South 3A conference over Gastonia Ashbrook, Gastonia Huss and North Gaston.

Charlotte Observer Boys Sweet 16 Poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

North Mecklenburg (4A)

16-1

1

2

Independence (4A)

16-1

2

3

Concord Cox Mill (3A)

14-3

3

4

Butler (4A)

16-2

4

5

Marshville Forest Hills (2A)

14-1

5

6

Hickory (3A)

12-1

6

7

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

11-3

8

8

Rocky River (4A)

12-4

7

9

China Grove Carson (3A)

15-1

9

10

Charlotte Christian (IND)

14-5

13

11

Morganton Freedom (3A)

14-1

12

12

Providence Day (IND)

16-8

10

13

Olympic (4A)

15-3

14

14

Salisbury (2A)

13-2

11

15

Lincoln Charter (1A)

13-3

15

16

Kings Mountain (3A)

12-4

NR

Dropped Out: Myers Park (4A, 12-5). Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 13-4); Marvin Ridge (3A, 12-5); Lincolnton (2A, 13-2); East Lincoln (2A, 13-4); R-S Central (2A, 12-4)

