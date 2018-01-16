Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory listens to instructions from coach Byron Dinkins in Monday’s win over Lincoln Charter
Observer-area high school basketball standings, schedule 01.16.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

January 16, 2018 04:26 PM

BOYS STANDINGS

I-MECK 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Meck

7

0

16

1

West Charlotte

6

2

11

5

Hopewell

5

2

13

4

Hough

4

3

10

7

Lake Norman

3

4

11

6

Vance

2

5

7

10

Mallard Creek

2

5

6

10

Mooresville

0

7

2

14

Friday

Hopewell at Hough

Mallard Creek at Vance

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Olympic

6

0

12

3

Harding

5

1

12

6

Ardrey Kell

4

2

13

4

South Meck

2

4

9

8

Berry Academy

2

4

8

9

West Meck

2

4

7

11

Providence

0

6

2

15

Friday

Harding at West Mecklenburg

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Olympic at Berry

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Independence

7

0

16

1

Butler

6

2

16

2

Rocky River

5

2

12

4

Myers Park

5

2

12

5

Porter Ridge

3

5

7

9

Hickory Ridge

2

5

4

12

Garinger

1

6

3

14

East Meck

0

7

1

15

Friday

Butler at Rocky River

Garinger at Myers Park

Independence at Hickory Ridge

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

SANDHILLS 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Hoke County

6

0

14

1

Scotland

5

1

11

3

Pinecrest

4

2

13

3

Fay. 71st

3

3

9

5

Lumberton

2

3

7

8

Purnell Swett

1

4

5

6

Fay. Britt

1

5

6

8

Richmond Senior

1

5

5

10

Wednesday

Pembroke Purnell Swett at South Robeson

Friday

Richmond Senior at Pembroke Purnell Swett

Lumberton at Hoke County

Fayetteville Britt at Scotland County

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Saturday

Fayetteville Britt at Wilmington New Hanover

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

McDowell

6

0

14

2

Hickory

6

1

12

2

Freedom

5

1

14

1

Alexander

3

3

7

9

Watauga

1

4

7

5

St. Stephens

1

5

7

8

West Caldwell

1

5

6

9

South Caldwell

1

5

2

12

Tuesday

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Morganton Freedom at McDowell

West Caldwell at Watauga

Wednesday

Watauga at Ashe County

Thursday

St. Stephens at Watauga

Friday

Morganton Freedom at St. Stephens

McDowell at Hickory

Watauga at South Caldwell

West Caldwell at Alexander Central

BIG SOUTH 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Kings Mountain

7

0

12

4

North Gaston

5

2

12

5

Ashbrook

5

2

11

6

Hunter Huss

5

2

9

6

Stuart Cramer

3

4

7

8

Forestview

2

5

4

13

Burns

0

6

3

12

Crest

0

6

1

14

Tuesday

Boiling Springs Crest at Lawndale Burns

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Friday

Lawndale Burns at Gastonia Ashbrook

Gastonia Forestview at Boiling Springs Crest

Kings Mountain at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

North Gaston at Gastonia Hunter Huss

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Jesse Carson

3

0

15

1

West Rowan

3

0

9

7

South Iredell

2

1

12

4

Statesville

1

2

7

9

East Rowan

0

3

6

10

North Iredell

0

3

4

13

Friday

East Rowan at Statesville

South Iredell at North Iredell

West Rowan at China Grove Jesse Carson

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Catholic

6

0

11

3

Marvin Ridge

6

1

12

5

Piedmont

5

2

11

6

Monroe

4

4

5

6

Weddington

3

5

7

11

Cuthbertson

2

5

6

11

Sun Valley

1

5

6

8

Parkwood

1

6

5

12

Tuesday

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Monroe at Weddington

Monroe Parkwood at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Unionville Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Wednesday

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

Friday

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood

Marvin Ridge at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Unionville Piedmont at Monroe

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Cox Mill

3

0

14

3

NW Cabarrus

3

0

9

6

Concord

1

2

8

9

A.L. Brown

1

2

6

6

Jay M. Robinson

1

2

8

7

Central Cabarrus

1

3

4

12

Tuesday

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Friday

Central Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill

Concord Robinson at Kannapolis A.L. Brown

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Salisbury

10

1

13

2

Thomasville

9

2

12

3

Lexington

8

3

9

6

Ledford

7

4

10

6

North Davidson

5

5

7

7

C. Davidson

5

6

8

7

South Rowan

4

6

4

12

East Davidson

3

8

4

12

W. Davidson

2

7

4

10

Oak Grove

0

11

0

16

Friday

Lexington at Salisbury

Thomasville at Ledford

South Rowan at North Davidson

Central Davidson at Winston-Salem Oak Grove

West Davidson at East Davidson

NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Patton

6

0

12

5

Draughn

6

1

13

4

Bunker Hill

4

2

9

8

Hibriten

3

3

10

4

Fred T. Foard

2

4

3

14

East Burke

1

5

2

16

West Iredell

0

6

2

15

Friday

Newton Fred T. Foard at Morganton Patton

Lenoir Hibriten at Claremont Bunker Hill

Valdese Draughn at West Iredell

ROCKY RIVER 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Forest Hills

3

0

14

2

West Stanly

3

1

9

8

Mount Pleasant

2

1

10

6

Anson

0

1

0

15

E. Montgomery

0

2

4

3

Central Academy

0

3

0

15

Tuesday

Anson County at Monroe Central Academy

Wednesday

Monroe Central Academy at Monroe Union Academy

Friday

Marshville Forest Hills at Anson County

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Monroe Central Academy at East Montgomery

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

R-S Central

2

0

12

4

Shelby

1

0

8

5

South Point

2

1

13

4

East Gaston

1

1

9

5

E. Rutherford

1

2

11

6

Chase

0

3

0

14

Tuesday

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Thursday

Shelby at East Gaston

Friday

East Gaston at R-S Central

East Rutherford at Shelby

Belmont South Point at Forest City Chase

SOUTH FORK 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Lincolnton

6

1

13

2

East Lincoln

6

1

13

4

Lake Norman Ch

4

2

6

8

Maiden

4

3

11

5

Bandys

3

4

9

7

North Lincoln

3

5

7

8

Newton-Conover

2

5

3

12

West Lincoln

0

7

1

13

Friday

East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Maiden at Catawba Bandys

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Starmount

6

1

12

2

West Wilkes

5

2

5

11

Wilkes Central

5

2

9

7

North Wilkes

4

2

8

7

Ashe County

4

3

5

10

Alleghany

2

5

3

12

Elkin

1

6

2

14

East Wilkes

0

7

0

16

Tuesday

Ashe County at Boonville Starmount

West Wilkes at North Wilkes

Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

Alleghany at Elkin

Wednesday

Boonville Starmount at Galax (VA)

West Wilkes at East Bend Forbush

North Stokes at Alleghany

Friday

Boonville Starmount at Elkin

North Wilkes at East Wilkes

West Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Ashe County at Alleghany

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Avery County

3

0

12

3

Mtn. Heritage

3

0

11

1

Owen

1

2

1

16

Mitchell

1

2

3

13

Madison

0

1

1

12

Polk County

0

3

2

11

Tuesday

Polk County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Wednesday

Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College at Marshall Madison County

Polk County at Asheville Reynolds

Friday

Avery County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Swannanoa Owen at Bakersville Mitchell County

Polk County at Marshall Madison County

Saturday

Roan Mountain (TN) Cloudland at Avery County

PAC 7 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Pine Lake Prep

5

0

10

6

Comm. School

of Davidson

4

1

12

2

Mtn. Isl. Charter

4

1

9

4

Queens Grant

2

3

5

9

Carolina Intl.

2

4

7

9

Union Academy

1

5

8

8

Bradford Prep

0

4

1

10

Tuesday

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep

Monroe Union Academy at Bradford Prep

Wednesday

Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep

Central Academy at Union Academy

Thursday

Community School of Davidson at Cabarrus Stallions

South Stanly at Carolina International

Friday

Carolina International at Queens Grant

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Sugar Creek Charter at Community School of Davidson

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Lincoln Charter

3

0

13

4

Piedmont Comm.

Charter

2

1

9

7

Highland Tech

2

1

7

7

Bessemer City

1

1

6

7

T. Jefferson

Academy

0

2

1

9

Cherryville

0

3

10

6

Tuesday

Bessemer City at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

Friday

Gastonia Highland Tech at Cherryville

Gastonia Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Rowan

8

1

9

5

North Stanly

7

1

11

4

Albemarle

7

2

12

5

South Stanly

4

3

6

7

Uwharrie Charter

3

3

6

6

North Moore

2

5

2

11

South Davidson

2

7

4

12

W. Montgomery

1

6

1

12

Gray Stone Day

1

7

1

11

Thursday

South Stanly at Carolina International

Mountain Island Charter at Uwharrie Charter

Friday

North Rowan at Uwharrie Charter

North Stanly vs. Albemarle, at Pfeiffer University

South Stanly at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day

North Moore at Chatham Central

West Montgomery at South Davidson

CISAA

League

All

W

L

W

L

Clt. Christian

2

0

14

5

Providence Day

1

1

16

9

Country Day

1

1

13

8

Cannon School

1

1

11

10

Clt. Latin

1

1

9

7

Covenant Day

0

2

2

15

Tuesday

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Charlotte Latin at Forsyth Country Day

Wednesday

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Friday

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Providence Day at Cannon School

Saturday

Charlotte Christian vs. High Point Wesleyan, at Greensboro Coliseum (boys only)

Charlotte Country Day at Asheville School

METROLINA 8

League

All

W

L

W

L

Gaston Day

2

0

14

3

Concord

First Assembly

3

1

14

6

Southlake Chr.

2

1

10

9

Hick. Grove Chr.

2

1

10

7

Northside Chr.

1

2

10

6

Metrolina Chr.

1

3

12

12

Gaston Christian

0

2

2

10

Westminster

Catawba

0

3

6

9

Tuesday

Gaston Christian at Gaston Day

Hickory Grove Christian at Concord First Assembly

Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian

Southlake Christian at Westminster Catawba

Thursday

Southlake Christian at Gaston Christian

Friday

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian

Gaston Day at Southlake Christian

Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly

Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove Christian

Saturday

Northside Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

League

All

W

L

W

L

United Faith

5

0

11

10

Carmel Christian

1

0

19

3

Statesville Chr.

4

1

18

3

Victory Christian

4

2

12

11

North Hills Chr.

2

2

9

11

Hickory Christian

2

3

7

6

University Chr.

1

3

6

7

Christ the King

0

1

3

14

Woodlawn

0

5

2

11

Tuesday

Winston-Salem Calvary Day at Carmel Christian

Lake Norman Christian at Christ the King

Statesville Christian at Salisbury North Hills Christian

University Christian at Hickory Christian

Victory Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Woodlawn School at Arborbrook Christian

Thursday

Langtree Charter at Woodlawn School

Victory Christian at Statesville Christian

Friday

Christ the King at Mooresville Liberty Prep (boys only)

Statesville Christian at University Christian

United Faith at Statesville North Hills Christian

Victory Christian at Hickory Christian

Saturday

Greenville (SC) St. Joseph at Christ the King

OTHER N.C.

League

All

W

L

W

L

Davidson Day

0

0

9

4

Wednesday

Grace Academy at Davidson Day

Friday

Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Day

S.C. REGION 4 5A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Nation Ford

2

0

10

6

Fort Mill

1

0

7

6

Clover

1

1

10

6

Northwestern

0

1

6

9

Rock Hill

0

2

1

11

Tuesday

Clover at Fort Mill

Nation Ford at Northwestern

Rock Hill at Fairfield Central

Wednesday

Lancaster at Fort Mill

Friday

Northwestern at Fort Mill

Rock Hill at Clover

Roebuck Dorman at Nation Ford

REGION 3 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

York

2

0

8

5

Ridge View

2

0

9

6

Westwood

1

0

5

3

South Pointe

1

2

8

8

Lancaster

0

2

4

5

Richland NE

0

2

1

10

Tuesday

York at Columbia Ridge View

South Pointe at Blythewood Westwood

Richland Northeast at Lancaster

Wednesday

Lancaster at Fort Mill

Friday

Lancaster at South Pointe

York at Richland Northeast

Columbia Ridge View at Blythewood Westwood

REGION 4 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Chester

2

1

11

4

Columbia

2

1

4

16

Indian Land

1

1

6

9

Camden

1

1

5

6

Fairfield Central

0

2

0

9

Thursday

Columbia at Ninety-Six Edgewood Charter

Friday

Indian Land at Camden

Camden at Indian Land

Chester at Fairfield Central

Lugoff-Elgin at Columbia

REGION 4 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Lee Central

5

0

10

2

Pageland Cent.

3

1

7

5

Cheraw

2

2

8

6

North Central

2

2

4

8

Andrew Jackson

2

3

3

6

Buford

1

4

4

8

Chesterfield

1

4

5

10

Tuesday

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Lancaster Buford

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Kershaw North Central at Pageland Central

Friday

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Kershaw North Central

Lancaster Buford at Lee Central

Pageland Central at Cheraw

REGION 2 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Great Falls

2

0

11

2

McBee

1

0

9

5

Lewisville

1

1

7

7

Timmonsville

1

1

5

7

Governor School

0

1

3

4

Lamar

0

2

2

10

Tuesday

Great Falls at McBee

Hartsville Governor

Lamar at Lewisville

Friday

McBee at Timmonsville

Lewisville at Great Falls

OTHER S.C.

League

All

W

L

W

L

York Prep

0

0

19

5

Comenius

0

0

21

8

Tuesday

Carolina Christian at Fort Mill Comenius (girls only)

United Faith at York Prep (girls only)

Wednesday

Greenville Legacy Charter at Fort Mill Comenius

Friday

Fort Mill Comenius at Carolina Christian (girls only)

Lake Pointe Academy at York Prep (girls only)

GIRLS STANDINGS

I-MECK 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Mallard Creek

7

0

15

2

North Meck

5

2

11

5

Vance

5

2

12

4

Hopewell

4

3

9

8

Hough

3

4

10

7

Mooresville

2

5

9

7

Lake Norman

1

6

6

11

West Charlotte

1

6

7

10

Friday

Hopewell at Hough

Mallard Creek at Vance

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Ardrey Kell

6

0

16

1

South Meck

5

1

14

3

Berry Academy

4

2

13

3

Providence

3

3

9

8

Olympic

2

4

3

11

West Meck

1

5

4

10

Harding

0

6

2

13

Friday

Harding at West Mecklenburg

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Olympic at Berry

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Hickory Ridge

7

0

15

1

Myers Park

6

1

10

7

Butler

6

2

12

6

Rocky River

4

3

5

10

Independence

3

4

10

7

East Meck

2

5

3

11

Porter Ridge

1

7

1

12

Garinger

0

7

0

13

Friday

Butler at Rocky River

Garinger at Myers Park

Independence at Hickory Ridge

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

SANDHILLS 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Pinecrest

6

0

13

1

Lumberton

4

1

13

2

Fay. Britt

4

2

6

7

Fay. 71st

4

3

8

6

Hoke County

3

3

5

9

Richmond Sr.

2

4

4

7

Scotland

1

5

2

10

Purnell Swett

0

5

4

7

Wednesday

Pembroke Purnell Swett at South Robeson

Friday

Richmond Senior at Pembroke Purnell Swett

Lumberton at Hoke County

Fayetteville Britt at Scotland County

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Saturday

Fayetteville Britt at Wilmington New Hanover

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Watauga

5

0

11

2

Freedom

5

1

11

4

McDowell

4

2

10

6

Hickory

4

3

8

6

St. Stephens

3

3

10

5

South Caldwell

2

4

5

9

Alexander

1

5

3

12

West Caldwell

0

6

4

11

Tuesday

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Morganton Freedom at McDowell

West Caldwell at Watauga

Wednesday

Watauga at Ashe County

Thursday

St. Stephens at Watauga

Friday

Morganton Freedom at St. Stephens

McDowell at Hickory

Watauga at South Caldwell

West Caldwell at Alexander Central

BIG SOUTH 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Ashbrook

7

0

16

0

Forestview

6

1

14

3

Hunter Huss

5

2

8

6

North Gaston

4

3

12

4

Kings Mountain

2

5

8

7

Burns

2

5

6

9

Stuart Cramer

1

6

7

8

Crest

1

5

2

13

Tuesday

Boiling Springs Crest at Lawndale Burns

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Friday

Lawndale Burns at Gastonia Ashbrook

Gastonia Forestview at Boiling Springs Crest

Kings Mountain at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

North Gaston at Gastonia Hunter Huss

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Jesse Carson

2

1

15

2

North Iredell

2

1

14

3

West Rowan

2

1

12

4

Statesville

2

1

11

5

South Iredell

1

2

4

12

East Rowan

0

3

5

11

Friday

East Rowan at Statesville

South Iredell at North Iredell

West Rowan at China Grove Jesse Carson

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Cuthbertson

6

1

13

3

Parkwood

5

2

15

2

Catholic

4

2

8

7

Marvin Ridge

3

4

9

6

Piedmont

3

4

9

7

Monroe

3

5

7

8

Sun Valley

2

4

8

7

Weddington

2

6

8

10

Tuesday

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Monroe at Weddington

Monroe Parkwood at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Unionville Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Wednesday

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

Friday

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood

Marvin Ridge at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Unionville Piedmont at Monroe

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Central Cabarrus

3

0

9

7

Jay M. Robinson

3

0

7

8

Cox Mill

2

1

8

8

NW Cabarrus

1

2

6

9

Concord

0

3

5

12

A.L. Brown

0

3

2

11

Tuesday

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Friday

Central Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill

Concord Robinson at Kannapolis A.L. Brown

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Salisbury

10

1

13

2

Ledford

10

1

12

3

E. Davidson

9

2

15

2

South Rowan

6

4

9

7

Thomasville

6

5

9

6

W. Davidson

4

7

8

8

Lexington

4

7

8

7

N. Davidson

3

7

6

8

C. Davidson

2

9

4

11

Oak Grove

0

11

0

16

Friday

Lexington at Salisbury

Thomasville at Ledford

South Rowan at North Davidson

Central Davidson at Winston-Salem Oak Grove

West Davidson at East Davidson

NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

East Burke

6

0

17

1

Draughn

4

2

9

8

Patton

4

2

9

8

Hibriten

2

4

3

11

Fred T. Foard

2

4

3

14

West Iredell

2

4

5

12

Bunker Hill

1

5

4

13

Friday

Newton Fred T. Foard at Morganton Patton

Lenoir Hibriten at Claremont Bunker Hill

Valdese Draughn at West Iredell

ROCKY RIVER 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

West Stanly

3

1

10

8

Anson

1

0

2

6

Mount Pleasant

1

1

3

12

E. Montgomery

1

1

2

5

Forest Hills

0

1

1

10

Cent. Academy

0

2

1

13

Tuesday

Anson County at Monroe Central Academy

Wednesday

Monroe Central Academy at Monroe Union Academy

Friday

Marshville Forest Hills at Anson County

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Monroe Central Academy at East Montgomery

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

E. Rutherford

3

0

14

2

East Gaston

2

0

3

10

Shelby

1

0

7

5

R-S Central

1

1

7

9

Chase

0

3

1

13

South Point

0

3

0

17

Tuesday

Kings Mountain at Shelby

Thursday

Shelby at East Gaston

Friday

East Gaston at R-S Central

East Rutherford at Shelby

Belmont South Point at Forest City Chase

SOUTH FORK 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Maiden

6

1

13

2

Lake Norman Ch.

5

2

10

6

East Lincoln

5

2

11

6

Lincolnton

5

2

9

6

Newton-Conover

2

4

7

8

Bandys

2

5

9

7

North Lincoln

2

5

8

7

West Lincoln

0

6

2

11

Friday

East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Maiden at Catawba Bandys

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Wilkes

7

0

15

2

East Wilkes

6

1

14

2

Alleghany

4

3

8

7

Wilkes Central

4

3

8

8

Ashe County

4

3

7

8

West Wilkes

2

5

6

10

Starmount

1

6

4

11

Elkin

0

7

2

14

Tuesday

Ashe County at Boonville Starmount

West Wilkes at North Wilkes

Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

Alleghany at Elkin

Wednesday

Boonville Starmount at Galax (VA)

West Wilkes at East Bend Forbush

North Stokes at Alleghany

Friday

Boonville Starmount at Elkin

North Wilkes at East Wilkes

West Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Ashe County at Alleghany

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Mtn. Heritage

3

0

14

1

Mitchell

2

1

14

2

Owen

2

1

14

3

Avery County

1

2

10

5

Madison

0

1

8

5

Polk County

0

3

1

13

Tuesday

Polk County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Wednesday

Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College at Marshall Madison County

Polk County at Asheville Reynolds

Friday

Avery County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Swannanoa Owen at Bakersville Mitchell County

Polk County at Marshall Madison County

Saturday

Roan Mountain (TN) Cloudland at Avery County

PAC 7 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Union Academy

6

0

14

2

Pine Lake Prep

4

1

11

6

Comm. School

of Davidson

3

2

6

7

Bradford Prep

1

2

1

7

Mtn. Isl. Charter

1

3

2

7

Carolina Intl.

1

3

3

12

Queens Grant

0

5

2

6

Tuesday

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

Queens Grant at Pine Lake Prep

Monroe Union Academy at Bradford Prep

Wednesday

Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep

Central Academy at Union Academy

Thursday

Community School of Davidson at Cabarrus Stallions

South Stanly at Carolina International

Friday

Carolina International at Queens Grant

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Sugar Creek Charter at Community School of Davidson

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Highland Tech

3

0

9

5

Lincoln Charter

2

1

6

6

Piedmont Comm.

Charter

2

1

11

5

Bessemer City

1

1

8

5

T. Jefferson

Academy

0

2

0

10

Cherryville

0

3

3

10

Tuesday

Bessemer City at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

Friday

Gastonia Highland Tech at Cherryville

Gastonia Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

South Davidson

8

1

11

5

Gray Stone Day

7

1

10

4

Albemarle

7

2

13

4

North Stanly

4

3

4

11

North Rowan

3

5

4

10

W. Montgomery

2

5

2

11

North Moore

2

5

6

7

South Stanly

1

6

4

9

Uwharrie Charter

0

6

2

9

Thursday

South Stanly at Carolina International

Mountain Island Charter at Uwharrie Charter

Friday

North Rowan at Uwharrie Charter

North Stanly vs. Albemarle, at Pfeiffer University

South Stanly at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day

North Moore at Chatham Central

West Montgomery at South Davidson

CISAA

League

All

W

L

W

L

Providence Day

2

0

16

5

Country Day

2

0

7

8

Clt. Latin

1

1

9

7

Covenant Day

1

1

3

13

Cannon School

0

2

3

8

Clt. Christian

0

2

1

15

Tuesday

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Charlotte Latin at Forsyth Country Day

Wednesday

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Friday

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Providence Day at Cannon School

Saturday

Charlotte Christian vs. High Point Wesleyan, at Greensboro Coliseum (boys only)

Charlotte Country Day at Asheville School

METROLINA 8

League

All

W

L

W

L

Concord

First Assembly

4

0

13

6

Hickory Grove

3

0

12

5

Gaston Day

3

1

9

10

Metrolina Chr.

2

2

8

11

Westminster

Catawba

1

2

7

5

Gaston Chr.

0

2

3

5

Southlake Chr.

0

3

0

9

Northside Chr.

0

3

0

8

Tuesday

Gaston Christian at Gaston Day

Hickory Grove Christian at Concord First Assembly

Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian

Southlake Christian at Westminster Catawba

Thursday

Southlake Christian at Gaston Christian

Friday

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian

Gaston Day at Southlake Christian

Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly

Westminster Catawba at Hickory Grove Christian

Saturday

Northside Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

League

All

W

L

W

L

Statesville Chr.

5

0

20

0

Victory Christian

5

1

12

9

University Chr.

3

2

7

5

United Faith

2

3

5

8

Carmel Christian

0

0

11

11

Christ the King

0

0

5

8

North Hills Chr.

1

2

1

14

Hickory Chr.

1

3

2

11

Woodlawn

0

5

0

11

Tuesday

Winston-Salem Calvary Day at Carmel Christian

Lake Norman Christian at Christ the King

Statesville Christian at Salisbury North Hills Christian

United Faith at York Prep (girls only)

University Christian at Hickory Christian

Victory Christian at Sugar Creek Charter

Woodlawn School at Arborbrook Christian

Thursday

Langtree Charter at Woodlawn School

Victory Christian at Statesville Christian

Friday

Statesville Christian at University Christian

United Faith at Statesville North Hills Christian

Victory Christian at Hickory Christian

Saturday

Greenville (SC) St. Joseph at Christ the King

OTHER N.C.

League

All

W

L

W

L

Davidson Day

0

0

9

4

Wednesday

Grace Academy at Davidson Day

Friday

Davidson Day at Forsyth Country Day

S.C. REGION 4 5A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Nation Ford

2

0

11

4

Rock Hill

1

1

12

3

Clover

1

1

8

7

Fort Mill

0

1

8

5

Northwestern

0

1

4

10

Tuesday

Clover at Fort Mill

Nation Ford at Northwestern

Rock Hill at Fairfield Central

Wednesday

Lancaster at Fort Mill

Friday

Northwestern at Fort Mill

Rock Hill at Clover

Roebuck Dorman at Nation Ford

REGION 3 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Westwood

3

0

15

1

Richland NE

2

1

12

2

South Pointe

1

2

12

6

Ridge View

1

2

8

7

Lancaster

1

2

7

4

York

1

2

4

12

Tuesday

York at Columbia Ridge View

South Pointe at Blythewood Westwood

Richland Northeast at Lancaster

Wednesday

Lancaster at Fort Mill

Friday

Lancaster at South Pointe

York at Richland Northeast

Columbia Ridge View at Blythewood Westwood

REGION 4 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Fairfield Central

2

0

6

6

Columbia

1

1

1

6

Chester

1

1

1

14

Camden

0

1

5

4

Indian Land

0

1

0

11

Thursday

Columbia at Ninety-Six Edgewood Charter

Friday

Indian Land at Camden

Camden at Indian Land

Chester at Fairfield Central

Lugoff-Elgin at Columbia

REGION 4 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Cheraw

4

0

6

6

Andrew Jackson

4

1

8

3

Buford

3

2

9

6

Lee Central

2

2

2

9

Chesterfield

2

2

4

2

North Central

0

4

6

8

Pageland Cent.

0

4

1

6

Tuesday

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Lancaster Buford

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Kershaw North Central at Pageland Central

Friday

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Kershaw North Central

Lancaster Buford at Lee Central

Pageland Central at Cheraw

REGION 2 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

McBee

1

0

2

3

Timmonsville

1

0

2

5

Lamar

1

1

5

10

Great Falls

0

1

1

5

Lewisville

0

1

2

9

Tuesday

Great Falls at McBee

Hartsville Governor

Lamar at Lewisville

Friday

McBee at Timmonsville

Lewisville at Great Falls

OTHER S.C.

League

All

W

L

W

L

Comenius

0

0

12

9

York Prep

0

0

8

8

Wednesday

Greenville Legacy Charter at Fort Mill Comenius

Friday

Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate at York Prep (boys only)

