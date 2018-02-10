Four Mecklenburg Co. stars win at NCHSAA 4A indoor track

Four Mecklenburg County athletes won five individual championships at the N.C. 4A Indoor Track finals Saturday.
Southeast Raleigh won the girls team title with 60 total points. Rocky River was second (56). Cary Green Hope won the boys’ event with 88 points, well ahead of Southeast Raleigh (50). Providence (19.5) was the highest-placing area team. The Panthers finished ninth.
Rocky River’s Jirah Sidberry won the girls long jump in 18-8.5, well past Apex’s Myana Smalls (17-8.5). Sidberry, who won a sportsmanship award, also won the triple jump in 39 feet, eight inches, edging teammate Kenya Livingston (39-5.5).
Ardrey Kell’s Joshua Brockman won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.48 seconds.
Lake Norman’s Spencer Evans won the boys pole vault.
Finally, Rocky River’s Christopher Alexander won the boys triple jump.
