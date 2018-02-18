West Meck’s Eric Hudson, Fred T. Foard, Piedmont wins NCHSAA wrestling titles

West Mecklenburg’s Eric Hudson won a rare N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship for a Mecklenburg County wrestler Saturday in Greensboro. Hudson won the championship at 195 pounds.
Mooresville won the team title with 125.5 points. Lake Norman was fourth with 84.5 points and Hickory Ridge (76.5) was fifth. Mallard Creek (53) finished in a tie for ninth, the highest finish for a Mecklenburg County school.
Hudson was named 4A most outstanding wrestler after winning 13-12 by decision in the state championship match over Fayetteville Britt’s Erick Martinez. Hudson finished the season 41-1.
Hey BIG SHOUTOUT to my former LB Eric Hudson @EJ2K23 for winning the 4A 195lbs state wrestling title. You put WM on the map and forever etched your name in the records books ✊— Coach Jamelle Byrd (@CoachByrd_) February 18, 2018
Never miss a local story.
▪ Newton’s Fred T. Foard won the 2A title with 124 points and West Lincoln (106). Foard got state championship wins from Landon Foor at 170 pounds and Allen Pyatte at 182
▪ Unionville Piedmont, the 3A dual team champion, won the team championship at the individual championship as well. The Panthers had 118 points, to edge Southeast Guilford (107).
Most Outstanding Wrestler Awards
1A: Jade Lloyd (Elkin, 138 lbs.)
2A: Rylee Billings (West Wilkes, 120 lbs.)
3A: Carson Smith (Southeast Guilford, 120 lbs.)
4A: Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 195 lbs.)
Observer-Area Champions
4A: Will Edminston, Lake Norman (113); Tyler Gregor, Hickory Ridge (132); Isaac Byers, Mooresville (138); Silas Shaw, Mooresville (145); Nathan Dugan, Lake Norman (182); Eric Hudson, West Meck (195);
3A: Spencer Leonhardt, Morganton Freedom (152); Tyrie Houghton, Weddington (195); Isaac Chapman, Alexander Central (285)
2A: Logan Lambert, South Rowan, 132; Cade McDonald, Mount Pleasant, 138; Nathan Hull, West Lincoln, 145; Hayden Wyke, Lenoir Hibriten, 160; Landon Foor, Newton Foard, 170; Allen Pyatte, Newton Foard, 182; Nathan Dugan, Lake Norman, 195
Note: There were no 1A champions from the area.
NCHSAA 4A Wrestling Results
106 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Kobe Early (Cary, 39-0) won by decision over Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 24-8) Dec 7-4
113 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 45-3) won by decision over Kaleb Queen (South Caldwell, 45-5) Dec 3-1
120 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Isaac Toe (High Point Central, 48-3) won by decision over Kaleb Williams (Apex, 33-2) Dec 11-6
126 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Jaxon Maroney (Holly Springs, 24-0) won by decision over Toney McGee (McDowell, 56-1) Dec 2-1
132 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Tyler Gregor (Hickory Ridge, 42-0) won by decision over Joshua Lehr (Holly Springs, 28-1) Dec 9-7
138 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 46-4) won by decision over Nic Valdespino (Broughton, 44-5) Dec 1-0
145 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Silas Shaw (Mooresville, 42-2) won by decision over Nash Philbeck (Broughton, 45-2) Dec 8-5
152 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Daniel Peede (Pine Forest, 45-1) won by decision over Daniel Duffy (Myers Park, 31-6) Dec 5-1
160 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Alec Sampson (Hoggard, 31-0) won by decision over Christian Hite (Broughton, 43-3) Dec 7-3
170 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford, 44-1) won by decision over Josh Gilliam (Mallard Creek, 49-5) Dec 10-3
182 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 46-2) won by decision over Luke Roberson (Jack Britt, 32-4) Dec 16-14
195 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 41-1) won by decision over Erick Martinez (Jack Britt, 28-10) Dec 13-12
220 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, 36-0) won by decision over John Jimenez (Mooresville, 41-6) Dec 5-0
285 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Brandon Williams (Ragsdale, 42-6) won in sudden victory - 1 over Dalton Haywood (Hickory Ridge, 37-5) SV-1 4-2
NCHSAA 3A Wrestling Results
106 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Gerald Mills (Northern Durham, 34-5) won by decision over Bailey Wicker (Piedmont, 43-12) Dec 8-6
113 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 34-3) won by decision over Jalen White (Southern Guilford, 20-3) Dec 3-1
120 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Carson Smith (Southeast Guilford, 42-3) won by decision over Josh Blatt (North Henderson, 47-4) Dec 7-0
126 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Deven Snyder (Southwest Guilford, 47-6) won by decision over Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford, 33-2) Dec 1-0
132 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Dallas Wilson (Cape Fear, 45-3) won by decision over Ethan Workman (Central Cabarrus, 36-7) Dec 10-5
138 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Hai Siu (Northern Durham, 43-2) won by decision over Tony Locke (Northside-Jacksonville, 49-3) Dec 8-4
145 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom, 57-1) won by decision over Brooks Hunt (Southeast Guilford, 39-8) Dec 7-3
152 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Phil Daub (Enka, 59-0) won by decision over Matt Price (Piedmont, 40-3) Dec 14-9
160 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Michael Vernagallo (Cape Fear, 43-0) won by decision over Paul Searcy (North Henderson, 51-1) Dec 9-4
170 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Darnel Brooks (North Brunswick, 32-3) won by fall over Steven Washburn (Rockingham County, 24-2) Fall 4:58
182 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Josiah Ramirez (Orange, 37-1) won by fall over Finley Allen (Terry Sanford, 32-4) Fall 3:59
195 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Tyrie Houghton (Weddington, 59-0) won by fall over Braden Homsey (Orange, 36-1) Fall 1:59
220 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Michael Smith (Asheboro, 48-1) won by decision over Nick Hampton (North Iredell, 45-2) Dec 10-5
285 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central, 31-10) won by forfeit over DQ Participant (Ashbrook, 44-4) For.
NCHSAA 2A Results
106 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Thomas Hudson (Dixon, 53-0) won by fall over Joshua Crump (West Craven, 34-5) Fall 3:10
113 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Timothy Hepler (Thomasville, 50-0) won by decision over Arien Leigh (First Flight, 31-2) Dec 5-4
120 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Rylee Billings (West Wilkes, 48-0) won by decision over Ethan Oakley (Wheatmore, 50-1) Dec 9-8
126 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Jeremiah Derby (First Flight, 41-0) won by decision over Landon Shuford (West Iredell, 45-3) Dec 6-3
132 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Logan Lambert (South Rowan, 37-1) won by decision over Jared Niemitalo (Wheatmore, 46-10) Dec 4-3
138 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Cade McDonald (Mount Pleasant, 38-4) won in sudden victory - 1 over Lukas Ferguson (R-S Central, 42-9) SV-1 2-0
145 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Nathan Hull (West Lincoln, 44-2) won by major decision over David Veltri (Carrboro, 33-2) MD 13-0
152 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Quincy Monday (Carrboro, 38-1) won by tech fall over AJ Wingate (Fred T. Foard, 44-6) TF-1.5 5:15 (21-5)
160 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Hayden Wyke (Hibriten, 37-2) won by decision over Cade Haines (Central Academy, 38-4) Dec 7-4
170 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Landon Foor (Fred T. Foard, 45-2) won by decision over Tyler Boles (Wilkes Central, 26-7) Dec 3-2
182 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Allen Pyatte (Fred T. Foard, 45-4) won by decision over Daniel Pearce (Hendersonville, 33-6) Dec 10-3
195 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 46-2) won by decision over Luke Roberson (Jack Britt, 32-4) Dec 16-14
220 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Zachariah Bare (Ashe County, 39-1) won by fall over Kenneth Pinnix (Reidsville, 22-3) Fall 2:29
285 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Thomas Hudson (Dixon, 53-0) won by fall over Joshua Crump (West Craven, 34-5) Fall 3:10
NCHSAA 1A Results
106 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Christian Decatur (Rosewood, 58-1) won by fall over Chandler Steele (Chatham Charter, 31-6) Fall 1:14
113 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Hayden Waddell (Uwharrie Charter, 44-3) won by fall over Matt Lovin (Robbinsville, 42-10) Fall 1:27
120 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Timothy Decatur (Rosewood, 54-2) won by tech fall over Josh Poteat (Uwharrie Charter, 34-7) TF-1.5 3:44 (17-1)
126 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - River Griffith (Avery County, 39-4) won by fall over Logan Merrill (South Davidson, 21-5) Fall 2:25
132 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Kade Millsaps (Robbinsville, 46-3) won by decision over Reid Amodeo (Rosewood, 49-6) Dec 5-0
138 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Jude Lloyd (Elkin, 45-0) won by decision over Jordan Todd (Rosewood, 50-4) Dec 2-1
145 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Jackson Boles (South Stokes, 36-4) won by decision over Mikey Grubbs (Elkin, 34-10) Dec 7-0
152 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Payne Anderson (Robbinsville, 38-12) won by forfeit over Seth Finney (Rosewood, 38-9) For.
160 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Steven Fatz (South Stokes, 36-7) won by decision over Lucas Andrews (Avery County, 35-8) Dec 6-0
170 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Jacari Deal (Voyager Academy, 36-6) won by decision over Cooper Ross (South Stokes, 27-14) Dec 3-0
182 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Beau Studebaker (East Carteret, 36-0) won by major decision over Sean Kostiuk (Cherryville, 38-9) MD 27-13
195 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Cory Farmer (Murphy, 25-2) won by major decision over Jonathan Zafra (Manteo, 25-10) MD 12-3
220 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Will Paul (Swain County, 23-3) won by fall over Fredy Romero (Robbinsville, 32-4) Fall 5:30
285 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Javon Armstrong (Pamlico County, 27-4) won by decision over Nyterrius Williams (Rosewood, 37-12) Dec 10-4
Comments