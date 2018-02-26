South Fork 2A All-Conference girls basketball team

Here is the South Fork 2A girls all-conference basketball team, as voted on by the league’s coaches.
South Fork Girls 2A All Conference Team:
Destiny Johnson Sr.- East Lincoln
Caira McClain Sr.- East Lincoln
Mikayla Dyson Sr.- Lincolnton
Kayla Smith Soph.- Lincolnton
Grace Herman Sr. - Maiden
Zoe Huffman Sr.- Maiden
Cree Bass Soph.- Maiden
Ivey Eller Sr. - Newton Conover
Chyna Cornwell Soph.- Newton Conover
Kezia Johnson Sr.- Lake Norman Charter
McKenzie Deal Sr.- Bandys
Addie McGinnis Sr.- North Lincoln
South Fork Conference Player of the Year: Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln. (Destiny is 3x Conference Player of the Year. SD-7 Conference Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017)
South Fork Conference Coach of they Year: Jimmy Carr, Lincolnton. (Lincolnton won the South Fork Conference Regular Season Championship)
