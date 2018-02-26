East Lincoln’s Destiny Johnson is the South Fork 2A girls all-conference player of the year
East Lincoln’s Destiny Johnson is the South Fork 2A girls all-conference player of the year
South Fork 2A All-Conference girls basketball team

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 26, 2018 08:48 PM

Here is the South Fork 2A girls all-conference basketball team, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

South Fork Girls 2A All Conference Team:

Destiny Johnson Sr.- East Lincoln

Caira McClain Sr.- East Lincoln

Mikayla Dyson Sr.- Lincolnton

Kayla Smith Soph.- Lincolnton

Grace Herman Sr. - Maiden

Zoe Huffman Sr.- Maiden

Cree Bass Soph.- Maiden

Ivey Eller Sr. - Newton Conover

Chyna Cornwell Soph.- Newton Conover

Kezia Johnson Sr.- Lake Norman Charter

McKenzie Deal Sr.- Bandys

Addie McGinnis Sr.- North Lincoln

South Fork Conference Player of the Year: Destiny Johnson, East Lincoln. (Destiny is 3x Conference Player of the Year. SD-7 Conference Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017)

South Fork Conference Coach of they Year: Jimmy Carr, Lincolnton. (Lincolnton won the South Fork Conference Regular Season Championship)

