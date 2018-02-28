Prep Insider

I-Meck wrestling all-conference team announced

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 28, 2018

Four wrestlers share the I-Meck 4A conference wrestlers of the year award.

Mallard Creek coach Ben Barry is the conference coach of the year.

The wrestlers of the year are Mooresville’s Isaac Byers and Silas Shaw and Lake Norman’s Will Edminston and Nathan Dugan.

I-MECK 4A All-Conference Team

Sport School Name Weight Class

Wrestling Hough Richard Treanor 106

Wrestling Lake Norman Kaiden Fisher 106

Wrestling Mooresville Timmy Deary 106

Wrestling Lake Norman Will Edmiston 113

Wrestling Hough Zachary Harrington 113

Wrestling Hough Sam Westmoreland 120

Wrestling Mooresville Isaiah Lane 120

Wrestling Lake Norman Corbin Houdeshell 120

Wrestling Hopewell Terrell Washington 120

Wrestling Mooresville Jacob Linker 126

Wrestling Lake Norman Daniel Curvin 126

Wrestling Mooresville Isaac Shaw 132

Wrestling Lake Norman Timmy Kennett 132

Wrestling Mooresville Isaac Byers 138

Wrestling Lake Norman Weston Weddington 138

Wrestling Mooresville Silas Shaw 145

Wrestling Hough Luke Kucko 145

Wrestling Mallard Creek Jordan Norman 152

Wrestling Lake Norman Josh Rhodebeck 152

Wrestling Mooresville Michael Goins 160

Wrestling Hopewell Liam Kirkpatrick 160

Wrestling Mallard Creek Josh Gilliam 170

Wrestling Mooresville Dilyn Roudesbush 170

Wrestling Hough Collin Paradis 170

Wrestling Lake Norman Nathan Dugan 182

Wrestling Mallard Creek Marvin Rich 182

Wrestling Lake Norman Hunter Stewart 195

Wrestling Mooresville Jaxon McAllister 195

Wrestling Hough Tripp Foscue 195

Wrestling Mooresville John Jimenez 220

Wrestling Mallard Creek Darrius Smith 220

Wrestling Mooresville Tyree Westmoreland 285

Wrestling Mallard Creek Jordan Hodges 285

