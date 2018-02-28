I-Meck wrestling all-conference team announced

Four wrestlers share the I-Meck 4A conference wrestlers of the year award.
Mallard Creek coach Ben Barry is the conference coach of the year.
The wrestlers of the year are Mooresville’s Isaac Byers and Silas Shaw and Lake Norman’s Will Edminston and Nathan Dugan.
I-MECK 4A All-Conference Team
Sport School Name Weight Class
Wrestling Hough Richard Treanor 106
Wrestling Lake Norman Kaiden Fisher 106
Wrestling Mooresville Timmy Deary 106
Wrestling Lake Norman Will Edmiston 113
Wrestling Hough Zachary Harrington 113
Wrestling Hough Sam Westmoreland 120
Wrestling Mooresville Isaiah Lane 120
Wrestling Lake Norman Corbin Houdeshell 120
Wrestling Hopewell Terrell Washington 120
Wrestling Mooresville Jacob Linker 126
Wrestling Lake Norman Daniel Curvin 126
Wrestling Mooresville Isaac Shaw 132
Wrestling Lake Norman Timmy Kennett 132
Wrestling Mooresville Isaac Byers 138
Wrestling Lake Norman Weston Weddington 138
Wrestling Mooresville Silas Shaw 145
Wrestling Hough Luke Kucko 145
Wrestling Mallard Creek Jordan Norman 152
Wrestling Lake Norman Josh Rhodebeck 152
Wrestling Mooresville Michael Goins 160
Wrestling Hopewell Liam Kirkpatrick 160
Wrestling Mallard Creek Josh Gilliam 170
Wrestling Mooresville Dilyn Roudesbush 170
Wrestling Hough Collin Paradis 170
Wrestling Lake Norman Nathan Dugan 182
Wrestling Mallard Creek Marvin Rich 182
Wrestling Lake Norman Hunter Stewart 195
Wrestling Mooresville Jaxon McAllister 195
Wrestling Hough Tripp Foscue 195
Wrestling Mooresville John Jimenez 220
Wrestling Mallard Creek Darrius Smith 220
Wrestling Mooresville Tyree Westmoreland 285
Wrestling Mallard Creek Jordan Hodges 285
