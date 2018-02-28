Spring Sports Roundup: Charlotte Stampede, Charlotte Latin start strong

The Charlotte Stampede high school team kicked off its season Tuesday with a 17-0 win over Gaston Day.
Starter Josiah Barhite threw four innings of one-hit ball. Tyler Eagen and Barhite both had two hits and three RBIs in the route. Cole Price had the only hit for Gaston Day.
Latin girls soccer streamrolls Greensboro Day
The Charlotte Latin girls soccer team has picked up where it left off last season.
The Hawks opened their season Tuesday evening by trouncing visiting Greensboro Day 8-0. Paige Nurkin and Anna Barnhardt split time in goal, sharing the shutout.
Latin captured the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Associations 3A title last spring, beating Providence Day 1-0 in the finals and capping an 18-1-2 season.
The Hawks leading scorer from last season, Mary Elliott McCabe, also picked up where she left off, scoring three times Tuesday.
Feature performers
Mary Elliott McCabe (Charlotte Latin girls soccer): A senior forward, she scored three goals and added a pair of assists for Latin.
Sutton Jones, Anna Calloway (Charlotte Latin girls soccer): Each added a pair of goals for Latin in the rout.
Favour Spear (Gaston Christian girls soccer): Spear scored all the goals as Gaston Christian opened the season with a 3-0 victory over Concord Covenant Classical.
Livie Dechert (Fort Mill girls soccer): A sophomore striker, Dechert scored three goals in the Yellow Jackets 9-0 romp over Rock Hill South Pointe.
Tuesdays results
Baseball: Zach Brighton’s triple in the bottom the eigth was followed by Jackson Bertlesen’s game-winning RBI single in Covenant Day’s 5-4 win over Christ The King....Concord First Assembly’s Parker Ross had a home run in a 16-0 rout of Carolina International. Pitcher Jody Smith got the win.
Boys tennis: Charlotte Latin beat Carmel Christian 6-3. Carmel Christians Dillon Gooch topped Latins Ian Bircak 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles, and Matthew Gooch took the No. 2 singles match. But Latin swept the No. 3-6 matches with victories by Andrew Lewis, Taylor Pearce, Will Coburn and Jackson Willett. The Hawks also won two of three doubles matches.
Girls soccer: Decherts three goals and two more from Annika Ford lifted Fort Mill over Rock Hill South Pointe 8-0.
Katie Moore recorded a shutout in Gaston Christians 3-0 victory over Concord Covenant Classical.
Notes
▪ Tuesday’s Hickory St. Stephens at Bunker Hill game has been postponed. It will be played Thursday, March 29 at Bunker Hill. First pitch will be 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Mecklenburg County Schedule
BASEBALL
Berry at North Mecklenburg
Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter
Butler at Olympic
Charlotte Stampede at Lake Norman Charter
East Mecklenburg at Providence
Independence at South Mecklenburg
Myers Park at Ardrey Kell
Queens Grant at Harding
Vance at West Mecklenburg
West Charlotte at Garinger
SOFTBALL
A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg
Ardrey Kell at Independence
Berry at Stuart Cramer
Central Academy at Butler
Charlotte Latin at Queens Grant
East Mecklenburg at Providence
Hickory Ridge at Hopewell
Hough at Olympic
Lake Norman Charter at Pine Lake Prep
South Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek
Vance at West Mecklenburg
West Charlotte at Garinger
GIRLS SOCCER
Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter
Carolina International at Grace Academy
Community School of Davidson at Mooresville
East Mecklenburg at Providence
Lake Norman Charter at North Mecklenburg
Northwest Cabarrus at Hopewell
Porter Ridge at Ardrey Kell
South Mecklenburg at Hough
Stuart Cramer at Olympic
Sun Valley at Independence
Weddington at Myers Park
West Charlotte at Garinger
West Mecklenburg at Vance
BOYS GOLF
Ardrey Kell at Butler at Olde Sycamore Golf Club
Community School of Davidson vs. Mountain Island Charter at Sunset Hills’ Golf Club
Southern Carolinas’ Conference (SCC) Match at Stonebridge County Club
BOYS TENNIS
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Berry at Olympic
Charlotte Catholic at Providence Day
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
Hickory Ridge at Independence
Hough at Hopewell
Myers Park at Garinger
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson
Rocky River at Butler
West Mecklenburg at Harding
Vance at Mallard Creek
BOYS LACROSSE
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter
Cuthbertson at Butler
Jay M. Robinson at Porter Ridge
Mount Tabor at Charlotte Catholic
Parkwood at Sun Valley
Providence at Marvin Ridge
Queens Grant at Gaston County
St. Stephens at Weddington
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Latin
Lake Norman Charter at St. Stephens
Parkwood at Sun Valley
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
TRACK
East Mecklenburg, Parkwood, Porter Ridge at Butler
