Spring Sports Roundup: Charlotte Stampede, Charlotte Latin start strong

By Langston Wertz Jr. And Steve Lyttle

February 28, 2018 01:40 PM

The Charlotte Stampede high school team kicked off its season Tuesday with a 17-0 win over Gaston Day.

Starter Josiah Barhite threw four innings of one-hit ball. Tyler Eagen and Barhite both had two hits and three RBIs in the route. Cole Price had the only hit for Gaston Day.

Latin girls soccer streamrolls Greensboro Day

The Charlotte Latin girls soccer team has picked up where it left off last season.

The Hawks opened their season Tuesday evening by trouncing visiting Greensboro Day 8-0. Paige Nurkin and Anna Barnhardt split time in goal, sharing the shutout.

Latin captured the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Associations 3A title last spring, beating Providence Day 1-0 in the finals and capping an 18-1-2 season.

The Hawks leading scorer from last season, Mary Elliott McCabe, also picked up where she left off, scoring three times Tuesday.

Feature performers

Mary Elliott McCabe (Charlotte Latin girls soccer): A senior forward, she scored three goals and added a pair of assists for Latin.

Sutton Jones, Anna Calloway (Charlotte Latin girls soccer): Each added a pair of goals for Latin in the rout.

Favour Spear (Gaston Christian girls soccer): Spear scored all the goals as Gaston Christian opened the season with a 3-0 victory over Concord Covenant Classical.

Livie Dechert (Fort Mill girls soccer): A sophomore striker, Dechert scored three goals in the Yellow Jackets 9-0 romp over Rock Hill South Pointe.

Tuesdays results

Baseball: Zach Brighton’s triple in the bottom the eigth was followed by Jackson Bertlesen’s game-winning RBI single in Covenant Day’s 5-4 win over Christ The King....Concord First Assembly’s Parker Ross had a home run in a 16-0 rout of Carolina International. Pitcher Jody Smith got the win.

Boys tennis: Charlotte Latin beat Carmel Christian 6-3. Carmel Christians Dillon Gooch topped Latins Ian Bircak 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles, and Matthew Gooch took the No. 2 singles match. But Latin swept the No. 3-6 matches with victories by Andrew Lewis, Taylor Pearce, Will Coburn and Jackson Willett. The Hawks also won two of three doubles matches.

Girls soccer: Decherts three goals and two more from Annika Ford lifted Fort Mill over Rock Hill South Pointe 8-0.

Katie Moore recorded a shutout in Gaston Christians 3-0 victory over Concord Covenant Classical.

Notes

▪ Tuesday’s Hickory St. Stephens at Bunker Hill game has been postponed. It will be played Thursday, March 29 at Bunker Hill. First pitch will be 7 p.m.

Report results of your schools spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.

Wednesday’s Mecklenburg County Schedule

BASEBALL

Berry at North Mecklenburg

Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter

Butler at Olympic

Charlotte Stampede at Lake Norman Charter

East Mecklenburg at Providence

Independence at South Mecklenburg

Myers Park at Ardrey Kell

Queens Grant at Harding

Vance at West Mecklenburg

West Charlotte at Garinger

SOFTBALL

A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg

Ardrey Kell at Independence

Berry at Stuart Cramer

Central Academy at Butler

Charlotte Latin at Queens Grant

East Mecklenburg at Providence

Hickory Ridge at Hopewell

Hough at Olympic

Lake Norman Charter at Pine Lake Prep

South Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

Vance at West Mecklenburg

West Charlotte at Garinger

GIRLS SOCCER

Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter

Carolina International at Grace Academy

Community School of Davidson at Mooresville

East Mecklenburg at Providence

Lake Norman Charter at North Mecklenburg

Northwest Cabarrus at Hopewell

Porter Ridge at Ardrey Kell

South Mecklenburg at Hough

Stuart Cramer at Olympic

Sun Valley at Independence

Weddington at Myers Park

West Charlotte at Garinger

West Mecklenburg at Vance

BOYS GOLF

Ardrey Kell at Butler at Olde Sycamore Golf Club

Community School of Davidson vs. Mountain Island Charter at Sunset Hills’ Golf Club

Southern Carolinas’ Conference (SCC) Match at Stonebridge County Club

BOYS TENNIS

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Berry at Olympic

Charlotte Catholic at Providence Day

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

Hickory Ridge at Independence

Hough at Hopewell

Myers Park at Garinger

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Queens Grant at Community School of Davidson

Rocky River at Butler

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Vance at Mallard Creek

BOYS LACROSSE

Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter

Cuthbertson at Butler

Jay M. Robinson at Porter Ridge

Mount Tabor at Charlotte Catholic

Parkwood at Sun Valley

Providence at Marvin Ridge

Queens Grant at Gaston County

St. Stephens at Weddington

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Latin

Lake Norman Charter at St. Stephens

Parkwood at Sun Valley

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

TRACK

East Mecklenburg, Parkwood, Porter Ridge at Butler

