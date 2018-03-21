Tuesday's baseball roundup: 2 contenders chase West Stanly in Rocky River conference

The Rocky River 2A Conference baseball race has turned into a three-team affair, with West Stanly as the leader and Anson County and Mount Pleasant close behind.
Anson scored a 2-1 walk-off victory at home Tuesday evening over Mount Pleasant, leaving both teams with 3-1 conference records. Meanwhile, West Stanly was improving to 4-0 with a 14-1 romp at Monroe Central Academy.
Anson scored once in the bottom of the seventh. Trey Treadaway and Wesley Lear each drove in a run for the Bearcats.
West Stanly smacked out 10 hits in its game and took advantage of eight errors by Central Academy.
The showers and thunderstorms that swept through the Charlotte region in the late-afternoon and evening hours left a number of games suspended or postponed.
Tuesday’s top performers
Wes Bowlin (Indian Trail Metrolina Christian): Bowlin had two hits, including his second home run of the season, as Metrolina Christian blanked Concord First Assembly 13-0.
Chris Gill (Indian Trail Porter Ridge): Gill slammed a double and a triple, scored four runs, and knocked in three more as the Pirates bounced Rocky River 16-0.
Hayden Setzer (East Rowan): Setzer was the winning pitcher and had three hits as his team, beat West Rowan 6-1.
Tuesday’s other results
Bessemer City 17, Gastonia Piedmont Charter 0: Winning pitcher Jakob Moss went 3-for-5 and stole two bases for the Yellow Jackets in their South Piedmont 1A victory. Cody Smith and Dalton Potter each added three hits, with Smith hitting a home run and driving in three runs.
Claremont Bunker Hill 8, Valdese Draughn 1: Bunker Hill scored six second-inning runs for this Foothills 2A victory. Nathan Treadway had two hits for Draughn.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: The Storm won this Big South 3A game by scoring two in the first inning and another run in the second. Ashbrook was held to two hits.
East Burke 7, Morganton Patton 3: Emery Propst had two hits and scored twice for East Burke in this Foothills 2A game. Landry Mull had two hits for Patton. Winning pitcher Ayden Lail limited Patton to five hits over six innings, and East Burke’s Austin Teague extended his hitting streak to eight games.
East Rowan 6, West Rowan 1: The Mustangs opened North Piedmont 3A play with a victory, as Will Brown smacked a double and drove in three runs, and Bryson Wagner had two hits.
Gastonia Forestview 4, Gastonia Huss 1: Jake England went 2-for-3, driving in three runs and helping the Jaguars to a Big South 3A victory.
Hickory St. Stephens 17, West Caldwell 1: Starting pitcher Justin Bullock and relievers Jordan Lavelle and Chance Benfield limited West Caldwell to three hits in this Northwestern 3A-4A contest.
Independence 14, Garinger 0: Raja Milton pitched a shutout as the Patriots won this Southwestern 4A game.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 16, Rocky River 0 (5 innings): The Pirates scored six runs in the first and nine more in the second. Price Hargett paced his team in the Southwestern 4A victory with two hits and two RBI. Cole Gillespie had two hits for Rocky River.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 2, Weddington 1: Josh Swartz led the Spartans to a Southern Carolina 3A win, going 3-for-4 with a double.
Metrolina Christian 13, Concord First Assembly 0: Dakota Zagorski had two hits for the Warriors, who scored six times in the second inning and five more times in the third.
Monroe Parkwood 2, Charlotte Catholic 1 (10 innings): The hosts scored in the bottom of the 10th for the Southern Carolina 3A victory. Grant Bartlett and M.J. Lucas had RBI hits. Lucas, along with Jordan and Owen Harley, each had two hits.
Mooresville 18, Vance 1: Mooresville improved its I-Meck 4A record to 3-2.
North Lincoln 4, Newton-Conover 3: David Borges went 3-for-4, lifting the visitors to a South Fork 2A triumph.
