San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner’s season spins out after dirt-bike crash

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner’s 2017 season took an unanticipated spin out of control after he crashed his dirt bike on Thursday, numerous media outlets are reporting.
Friday evening, the Giants placed left-hander Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, on the disabled list for the first time in his career, the Associated Press reports. Bumgarner, a North Carolina native, sustained a sprained joint in his pitching shoulder and bruised ribs in Thursday’s accident on an off day in Colorado.
Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four 2017 starts.
The Mercury News’ Andrew Baggarly, who covers the Giants for the Bay Area News Group, writes that he expects Bumgarner to remain sidelined beyond 10 days, dealing the Giants a “crippling blow at the top of their rotation.”
Righetti: "Off days are the friggin' worst. We don't get many, and when we do, guys do things that they're missing out on."— Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 21, 2017
Righetti and Bum exchanged texts. "It sounded like it darn well could have been (worse)."— Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 21, 2017
Friday, Bumgarner was out of the hospital and resting at the team’s hotel in Denver, the AP reports. He’ll be re-evaluated next week.
Bumgarner, 27, pitched for South Caldwell High in Hudson, where he helped his team win the 2007 NCHSAA state championship. The left-hander, born in Hickory in 1989, also led the Spartans to the finals the year before.
Twitter reacts
Reaction, as always on social media, was mixed, with many questioning Bumgarner’s choice of off-day fun in the middle of a Major League season.
Others Twitter users were more sympathetic – for Bumgarner or the Giants – or chose to remember his heroics in a Giants uniform.
Why would any pro athlete -- let alone a superstar -- ride a dirt bike during the season? #MadBum #Careless https://t.co/aHPhCm4fai— Ryan Burkett (@RyanBurkett) April 22, 2017
Who the hell is letting Madison Bumgarner ride a dirt bike!!!— Joshua Boehme (@JoshBoehme1) April 21, 2017
Breaking: Madison Bumgarner injured himself so not to be humiliated by the sudden emergence of Dodger bats against lefties— Andy (@DodgerGirlinPA) April 21, 2017
The next person to hit a HR off of Madison Bumgarner should pretend to ride a dirt bike around the bases.— B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) April 21, 2017
In retrospect, Madison Bumgarner should have just put a baseball card in his bicycle spokes and called it a day.— Quentin Maraschino (@QMaraschino) April 21, 2017
When your fantasy pitcher gets hurt dirt biking #bumgarner pic.twitter.com/UuE0W6RXV3— Joe Poli (@JoPoli77) April 21, 2017
Throwback to the last time Madison Bumgarner pitched in Kansas City. What a great day that was. pic.twitter.com/hU1M7Wveif— TrueSFGiantsFan (@TrueSFGiantsFan) April 20, 2017
It's dirty and wrinkled but I'll wear it for good luck so maybe the #SFGiants will get Madison Bumgarner his first win #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/cgBd3qRLhS— Snotgirl (@Fawn_Liebowitz) April 19, 2017
Welp,there goes @SFGiants season. #bumgarner— Patty Pawlik (@patsy__p) April 21, 2017
Current mood #sfgiants #bumgarner pic.twitter.com/Ptesl4iGMs— tchrischan (@tchrischan) April 21, 2017
Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.
Comments