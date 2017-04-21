Baseball

April 21, 2017 8:28 PM

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner’s season spins out after dirt-bike crash

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner’s 2017 season took an unanticipated spin out of control after he crashed his dirt bike on Thursday, numerous media outlets are reporting.

Friday evening, the Giants placed left-hander Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, on the disabled list for the first time in his career, the Associated Press reports. Bumgarner, a North Carolina native, sustained a sprained joint in his pitching shoulder and bruised ribs in Thursday’s accident on an off day in Colorado.

Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four 2017 starts.

The Mercury News’ Andrew Baggarly, who covers the Giants for the Bay Area News Group, writes that he expects Bumgarner to remain sidelined beyond 10 days, dealing the Giants a “crippling blow at the top of their rotation.”

Friday, Bumgarner was out of the hospital and resting at the team’s hotel in Denver, the AP reports. He’ll be re-evaluated next week.

Bumgarner, 27, pitched for South Caldwell High in Hudson, where he helped his team win the 2007 NCHSAA state championship. The left-hander, born in Hickory in 1989, also led the Spartans to the finals the year before.

Twitter reacts

Reaction, as always on social media, was mixed, with many questioning Bumgarner’s choice of off-day fun in the middle of a Major League season.

Others Twitter users were more sympathetic – for Bumgarner or the Giants – or chose to remember his heroics in a Giants uniform.

