Kyle Hendricks took unconventional path to become Cubs' unlikely ace

On the campus of Dartmouth College, bookish pitcher Kyle Hendricks fit in so well with the rest of the Ivy Leaguers in his freshman class that baseball coach Bob Whalen caught himself making a mistake he often sees others make.
"People make assumptions about Ivy League schools that, because they're elite academic institutions, they don't take their sports that seriously," Whalen recalled over the phone. "And one of the first times I met Kyle, I asked him one question: 'How important is baseball to you?' "
It seemed like a fair question at the time.
Chicago North Siders have come to know Hendricks as baseball Everyman pitching like nobody expected for the Cubs this unforgettable season, confusing hitters with a crafty changeup and insinuating himself into the debate over who is the ace of the best team in the majors.
But Whalen can be forgiven for initially wondering about baseball's role in Hendricks' future back when he majored in economics at Dartmouth after achieving a 4.0 grade-point average at Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo, Calif. Math always came easier than baseball for Hendricks, a studious natural athlete who learned well enough from his father, John, a golf pro, to once stay stroke for stroke at an event with pro golfer Rory Sabbatini as a teenager.
Showing maturity impossible to measure with sabermetrics, Hendricks safely chose the collegiate route in 2008 over the circuitous path offered by the Angels when they drafted him in the 39th round. Tall and lean with dark hair parted perfectly to the side, Hendricks the matriculating Dartmouth freshman looked more like Joe College than anybody's image of a future Cy Young Award candidate - looks that can be deceiving.
"He answered my question by looking me right in the eyes, in a relaxed way, but he had that look and said, 'Coach, baseball is the most important thing to me,' " Whalen said. "You could tell he meant it. There was no false bravado, trying to make me think it was more important than it was. He comes across a humble, understated young man - and he is.
"But make no mistake, Kyle's confident and competitive. And after he answered, I remember saying to myself, 'I think we have a keeper here.' "
Nine months later, Hendricks proved Whalen right. Dartmouth stood one win from its first Ivy League championship in 22 years and called on Hendricks, who threw seven shutout innings in a 10-0 victory.
Whalen, the son of longtime Pirates scout Chick Whalen, always told recruits major league teams will find talent no matter where they attended school. Hendricks, whose childhood dream of attending Stanford died when the Cardinal recruited a staff of power arms, offered Whalen evidence immediately by outthinking hitters more than overpowering them for the Big Green.
"Baseball always has been what I wanted to try to do with my life, and going to Dartmouth was part of that decision," Hendricks, 26, said in the Cubs dugout. "All Coach Whalen said was, 'You don't have a spot and you'll have to work like everybody else.' I always respected that."
When Hendricks found out last October he was pitching Game 2 in St. Louis in the National League Division Series, he invited Whalen. Hours after Hendricks' one-hit performance against the Cardinals on Monday, his finest major league start, he texted his college coach to arrange a conversation.
You might say Hendricks knows how to finish pitches.
"One of the most loyal kids I've ever had," Whalen said. "He's comfortable with who he is. I don't think he has a chip on his shoulder about his lack of velocity. Everybody talks about the lack of velocity, but all I know is every time I see him pitch, the ball is not put on the barrel."
Clyde Wright warned Rod Carew, the Hall of Fame hitter, what was coming. Wright, an Angels pitcher from 1966 to '73 who runs a pitching school in Southern California, and Carew, a family friend who once gave Kyle bunting tips, were regulars at high school games Hendricks pitched.
"One day, Kyle had a kid 3-2 with the bases loaded and I said, 'Rod, watch him throw this curveball,' " Wright, 75, recalled over the phone. "Rod said, 'He won't throw that here.' I knew he would because I had told Kyle not to be afraid to throw any pitch in any situation. And he just froze the kid at the plate. Rod was like, 'Wow.' "
Hendricks began working with Wright - and wowing him - when he was 11. The longer Wright sat on a bucket catching Hendricks' pitches, the more he sensed something special about this particular Little Leaguer.
"He had extremely big hands and fingers and good mechanics already," Wright said. "I told him: 'You know what you're doing. Listen to me and we might make something ... and if you don't listen, I'm going to kick your ass.' He just looked at me like, what in the world is that old man doing?"
Reminded of that encounter, Hendricks laughed.
The two used to spend so much time together that Wright's wife kidded him he paid more attention to Hendricks than his own son, Jaret, a former Indians pitcher. Hendricks cherishes the memories.
"He's a big character, and every pitch I'd throw he'd be yelling something back at me in that Tennessee accent," Hendricks said. "I was a quiet kid. It was me and him ... and he'd tell me what to do. He opened me up and we became pretty close. The biggest thing was he taught me how to throw a curveball so when I was at the right age, I'd know how to throw a healthy one."
As a high school pitcher under Wright's direction, Hendricks added a changeup. His repertoire made him more of a pitcher than a thrower, making Wright wary whether pro scouts eventually would see what he saw in the right-hander.
"I thought he had the capability to pitch in the big leagues, but the big thing against him was he didn't throw that hard, so we were just hoping somebody would give him a chance," Wright said. "I think he's thrown the same speed the last six, seven years."
That Hendricks became one of baseball's top pitchers without a fastball that travels faster than 91 mph makes his ascent even more impressive. The further his career goes, the more his mind races back to where he first believed all of this was possible.
"I had decent mechanics, but (Wright) taught me all the basic checkpoints and the right sensations and feelings, with body control," Hendricks said. "That's the foundation of where I became a pitcher."
On that foundation, Hendricks began to build a warehouse of information gleaned from everybody he encountered on his way to becoming the unlikeliest of aces.
Hendricks' dad, John, for example, taught him a changeup in the side yard one night after a rough high school outing. The array of strong influences ranges from Whalen and Wright to Brad Holman, Hendricks' pitching coach at Class A Myrtle Beach in the Rangers organization, and Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio.
Then there was Scott Budner, a pitching coach whose input over a three-year period from 2009 to 2011 improved Hendricks' changeup and, just as significantly, altered his makeup.
"I taught him how to be a bastard on the mound and have an attitude," Budner said.
One night in 2009, Budner went to watch Hendricks pitch for Dartmouth. A well-traveled pitching coach for several organizations, Budner was working at the time evaluating pitchers for West Coast Sports Management in Pasadena, Calif. He liked everything he saw in Hendricks.
Well, almost everything.
"The game I saw, he never pitched inside or challenged hitters, so I told him bluntly that he was a nice kid but needed to push a different button out there to be effective and be a jerk on the mound," said Budner, now a coach with the Angels' Double-A affiliate in Little Rock, Ark. "I challenged his manhood, and his mama didn't like me much for that ... but she likes me now."
Besides advising Hendricks to sharpen an edge, Budner adjusted the grip on a changeup that eventually became his most effective pitch. A four-seamer that cuts slightly and works best against right-handed hitters was born. The two-seamer that fades against lefties came later. They complement a curveball mixed in with the sneaky-fast fastball.
Remember when Cubs manager Joe Maddon said about the 6-foot-3, 190-pound mound magician: "Put the radar gun in your back pocket and look at what he's doing"? Budner echoed that advice for appreciating Hendricks.
"I hope everybody sees how Kyle does it," Budner said. "It's the beautiful essence of pitching. He repeats his pitches and stays within himself, not worried about all those (speed) guns. He makes it about the art of pitching. I hope someday kids growing up see it's not just about power and pitching 97 (mph). I'd never put anybody in Greg Maddux's class. But Kyle is pitching like that right now."
Budner paused to chuckle.
"Sorry," he said. "I still kind of giggle when I watch on TV and see him use that changeup and know I had a little to do with it."
Rest assured Rangers general manager Jon Daniels doesn't giggle watching Hendricks pitch. Gag, maybe. But Daniels still can smile about the part he played in Hendricks' progress.
On July 31, 2012, hours before the trade deadline, Daniels included Hendricks as the secondary piece with third-base prospect Christian Villanueva in a deal with the Cubs for 35-year-old pitcher Ryan Dempster. Dempster disappointed the Rangers in 12 starts, and the trade remains among Daniels' worst. Hendricks, an eighth-round draft pick of the Rangers in 2011, looks like one of the smartest acquisitions of the Theo Epstein regime.
"He was a tough guy to put in the deal, and I'd like to have that one back," Daniels said in a phone interview. "Obviously I did not see this coming at this level, or we wouldn't have traded Kyle. The thing that always stood out about Kyle was (he was) very intelligent, always had ability to make pitches, got better at each level, was able to take instruction. Everybody's favorite. Credit to the Cubs for maximizing his ability."
Credit also goes to Hendricks, who focused on the Cubs wanting him more than the Rangers considering him expendable. His ego is even smaller than his earned-run average - the lowest in major league baseball at 2.03.
"I've always been pretty low-key and always known this is what I want to do with my life, but it's nothing too exquisite or special to me necessarily," Hendricks said. "I just feel very happy and fortunate to be in this situation, trust me."
Daniels has made enough good trades to know even the best GMs make bad ones. He recalled the relaxed side of Hendricks coming out while charting pitches as they sat next to each other at a Class A game in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
"He didn't have quite the same eye of the tiger, and that was a really relaxed conversation that stands out to me," said Daniels, who got to know Hendricks' parents, John and Ann Marie, described affectionately by her son as "a loud, Southern lady" from New Orleans.
"They're really fun people, really down-to-earth folks who loved the game, and you can tell a lot about someone from their parents," Daniels said. "I genuinely root for the guy."
Every day, more baseball fans in Chicago can relate.
