Former baseball star Darryl Strawberry to appear at Intimidators’ opener

WHAT: Former Major League Baseball All-Star Darryl Strawberry to visit Cabarrus County to promote and fund raise for Serenity House, which provides life skills for men recovering from substance use disorder.
WHEN: Thursday, April 6, opening night for the Kannapolis Intimidators, who will play the Lakewood BlueClaws.
WHERE: Intimidators Stadium, off I-85, Exit 63 in Kannapolis.
WORTH MENTIONING: Fans can take pictures with and collect autographs from Strawberry after gates open at 6 p.m. ... The game starts 7:05 p.m.
TICKETS: 704) 932-3267
