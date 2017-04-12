Patrick Leonard double lifts Durham Bulls past Charlotte Knights, 6-2

Patrick Leonard hit a three-run double in the third inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 6-2 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday.
The double by Leonard scored Dayron Varona, Jake Bauers, and Michael McKenry to give the Bulls a 3-1 lead.
The Bulls added to their lead in the fourth when Mike Marjama hit a three-run home run.
Durham right-hander Chih-Wei Hu (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Carson Fulmer (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.
