Charlotte Knights fall 3-1 at Norfolk for fifth loss in a row

Johnny Giavotella had three hits and two RBI, and Jayson Aquino allowed just five hits over six innings as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Charlotte Knights 3-1 on Friday.
The loss was the Knights’ fifth consecutive after beginning the season 4-0.
Aquino (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing one run.
Charlotte cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth after Ryan Raburn scored on an error.
The Tides extended their lead in the fifth inning when Giavotella hit an RBI single, scoring Paul Janish.
Tyler Danish (1-1) went seven innings for the Knights, allowing three runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
The Tides’ Logan Verrett retired the side in order for his first save of the season.
Despite the loss, Charlotte is 4-1 against Norfolk this season.
Jason Bourgeois, who is in his fourth season with Charlotte, recorded his 350th career Knights hit in the seventh inning.
