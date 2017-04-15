Charlotte Knights shut down, 5-0, at Norfolk for sixth straight loss

Chance Sisco doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Norfolk Tides beat the Charlotte Knights 5-0 on Saturday.
The loss is the Knights’ sixth straight after a 4-0 start.
Alex Castellanos doubled twice with two RBIs for Norfolk.
Norfolk got on the board first in the third inning, scoring on a solo home run by Logan Schafer.
The Tides later added one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the seventh to finish off the shutout.
Jed Bradley (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Charlotte starter Mike Pelfrey (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.
The Knights were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Tides' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.
Despite the loss, Charlotte is 4-2 against Norfolk this season.
