Charlotte Knights

April 21, 2017 10:46 PM

Rochester Red Wings edge Charlotte Knights, 3-2, behind Jason Wheeler’s pitching

The Associated Press

Jason Wheeler struck out 11 hitters over seven innings, leading the Rochester Red Wings over the Charlotte Knights in a 3-2 win on Friday.

Alex Wimmers got Yoan Moncada to ground out with runners on first and second to end the game for his first save of the season.

Wheeler (2-1) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two runs and five hits.

Charlotte started the scoring in the second inning when Rymer Liriano hit a solo home run.

After Charlotte added a run in the third on a single by Willy Garcia, the Red Wings tied it up in the fifth inning when John Ryan Murphy scored on a wild pitch and Quintin Berry scored on a ground out.

The Red Wings took the lead for good in the eighth when Bengie Gonzalez scored on a double play.

Brad Goldberg (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

For the Knights, Liriano homered and singled.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance 2:28

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance
Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark 1:39

Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark
Scenes from the 2016 Triple-A All Star Game 1:36

Scenes from the 2016 Triple-A All Star Game

View More Video

Sports Videos