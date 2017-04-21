Rochester Red Wings edge Charlotte Knights, 3-2, behind Jason Wheeler’s pitching

Jason Wheeler struck out 11 hitters over seven innings, leading the Rochester Red Wings over the Charlotte Knights in a 3-2 win on Friday.
Alex Wimmers got Yoan Moncada to ground out with runners on first and second to end the game for his first save of the season.
Wheeler (2-1) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two runs and five hits.
Charlotte started the scoring in the second inning when Rymer Liriano hit a solo home run.
After Charlotte added a run in the third on a single by Willy Garcia, the Red Wings tied it up in the fifth inning when John Ryan Murphy scored on a wild pitch and Quintin Berry scored on a ground out.
The Red Wings took the lead for good in the eighth when Bengie Gonzalez scored on a double play.
Brad Goldberg (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked one.
For the Knights, Liriano homered and singled.
Comments