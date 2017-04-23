Charlotte Knights still hungry for consistency at plate, but one solid bat emerging

After scoring just 14 runs during a winless seven-game road trip, the Charlotte Knights returned to BB&T Ballpark last Tuesday searching for some semblance of offense.
It couldn’t be found for the entire homestand. But during the Knights’ 3-2 week against the Pawtucket Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings, third baseman Nicky Delmonico helped provide an offensive spark.
Delmonico batted .556 (10-for-18) with four runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs across all five games. He recorded a hit in each contest and is now batting .471 (16-for-34) in nine home games this season.
Tuesday: Yoan Moncada and Willy Garcia both homered in the bottom of the first to hand Charlotte a 3-1 lead. Carson Fulmer also surrendered a homer in the first, but he retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced to help beat Pawtucket 3-1 and snap the Knights’ seven-game losing streak.
Wednesday: Lucas Giolito pitched four scoreless innings before giving up a fifth-inning homer to Boston Red Sox and former South Carolina outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who was on a rehab assignment. An inning later, Giolito allowed another homer in the 4-0 loss.
Thursday: For the second time in three days, Moncada led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer. Still, Charlotte trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh. That’s when Delmonico registered an RBI single and Danny Hayes hit a three-run homer, the difference in the 6-4 win.
Friday: The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a homer by Rymer Liriano, his first of the season, and an RBI single by Garcia. However, Rochester scored two runs in the fifth inning before seizing a 3-2 win on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Saturday: The Red Wings led 3-2 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, when Charlotte scratched across two runs. The Knights added three more runs in the fifth, giving Reynaldo Lopez plenty of run support to secure his first win of the year in the 7-3 victory.
Sunday: The series finale against Rochester was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up in Rochester, N.Y., on a date to be determined.
What’s next: Charlotte opens a six-game road trip against the Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers with a 6:35 p.m. Tuesday contest in Toledo.
