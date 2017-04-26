Double kick-starts Toledo Mud Hens to 4-1 win over Charlotte Knights

Bryan Holaday hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 4-1 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday.
Efren Navarro scored on the play to give the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk.
After Toledo added three runs, the Knights cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Kevan Smith scored on a ground out.
Toledo starter Chad Bell (1-2) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Arcenio Leon retired the side in order for his fifth save of the season.
Charlotte starter Lucas Giolito (0-3) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.
