Charlotte Knights

April 26, 2017 9:41 PM

Double kick-starts Toledo Mud Hens to 4-1 win over Charlotte Knights

The Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio

Bryan Holaday hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 4-1 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday.

Efren Navarro scored on the play to give the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk.

After Toledo added three runs, the Knights cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Kevan Smith scored on a ground out.

Toledo starter Chad Bell (1-2) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Arcenio Leon retired the side in order for his fifth save of the season.

Charlotte starter Lucas Giolito (0-3) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance 2:28

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance
Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark 1:39

Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark
Scenes from the 2016 Triple-A All Star Game 1:36

Scenes from the 2016 Triple-A All Star Game

View More Video

Sports Videos