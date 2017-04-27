Danny Hayes, Rymer Liriano homer in Charlotte Knights’ 6-5 win over Toledo Mud Hens

Danny Hayes and Rymer Liriano connected on back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 6-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday.
Hayes hit a two-run shot before Liriano hit a solo shot as part of a five-run inning that gave the Knights a 6-1 lead.
Following the big inning, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Bryan Holaday hit a grand slam.
Toledo missed an additional scoring opportunity in the eighth, when Alex Presley flew out with the bases loaded to end the inning.
Matt Purke (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Daniel Stumpf (0-1) took the loss in the International League game. Gregory Infante pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first save of the season.
For the Mud Hens, Efren Navarro doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.
