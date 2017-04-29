Cardinals-Reds game postponed; no makeup date set

Saturday's Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game has been postponed because of severe weather. No makeup date has been set although a club official said there would not be a doubleheader played on Sunday with more bad weather forecast.
Cardinals right-hander Mike Leake, who was to have pitched Saturday, will move his start to Sunday. Michael Wacha, who was to have pitched Sunday, will start Monday here against Milwaukee. Carlos Martinez and Adam Wainwright, who worked Thursday's doubleheader will pitch Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, against Milwaukee.
Tyler Lyons, who was on target to take a start on Monday when Martinez and/or Wainwright would have had only three days' rest, will stay in the bullpen and would be the long man Sunday if there is a lengthy delay.
Forty-year-old Bronson Arroyo, who has only an 8-18 career mark against the Cardinals, will start Sunday for the Reds, who then will not use young lefthander Amir Garrett, who stifled the Cardinals on two hits and no runs in his start three weeks ago here.
Fans holding tickets to Saturday's game should use those same tickets for admittance to the make-up game whenever it is scheduled. The Carlos Martinez/ Matt Carpenter double bobblehead, which was to be the promotional item on Saturday, will be distributed prior to the rescheduled game.
Cincinnati will be back on St. Louis for a series from Sept. 12-14 with both teams off on Sept. 11. There also is a mutual off day on June 26.
Although rain is forecast again for Sunday, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said he would tell his team to stay ready. There will be baseball, Matheny is confident.
"There will be no early dismissal from class," Matheny said, laughing.
