April 29, 2017 10:54 PM

Charlotte Knights split Saturday pair with Columbus Clippers

From staff and wire reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Charlotte Knights split two games – the first a win in a suspended game that started Friday – with the Columbus Clippers on Saturday.

Game 2: Bradley Zimmer homered and doubled, scoring two runs as Columbus defeated the Charlotte Knights 8-1.

Chris Colabello homered and singled with three RBIs for Columbus.

Columbus took the lead in the first when Richie Shaffer, who went to high school at Providence, hit a two-run home run and Colabello hit a three-run home run.

The Clippers later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to punctuate the blowout.

Jeff Johnson (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Charlotte starter Chris Volstad (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Knights, Jose Vinicio doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.

Game 1: Willy Garcia, Ryan Raburn, and Nicky Delmonico all homered to help the Knights beat Columbus by a score of 6-3. Saturday's first of two games started out with the Knights already ahead by a score of 2-0 with one out in the first inning after the team got off to a quick start on Friday.

The Knights pushed their first two runs across in the top of the first inning on a two-run home run by Garcia on Friday. Minutes later, rain and lightning delayed and the forced the suspension.

Tied by a score of 3-3 in the sixth, Raburn put the Knights ahead with a solo home run off LHP Ryan Merritt (2-2, 4.82), who was saddled with the loss.

Delmonico extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run home run off Merritt. Charlotte then took a 6-3 lead at that point and never looked back.

Charlotte LHP David Holmberg made his first start of the season and allowed three runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings. RHP Brad Goldberg (1-1, 1.80), an Ohio native, earned the win after 1 1/3 scoreless innings. RHP Zack Burdi recorded the final three outs in the ninth to notch his third save of the season.

