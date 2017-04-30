Has Charlotte Knights 2B Yoan Moncada, baseball’s top prospect, found his form again?

After a hot start to the season, Charlotte Knights second baseman Yoan Moncada, baseball’s No. 1 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, entered April 22 batting .160 over his last seven games.
But in the seven games since, he’s started looking like himself again at the plate.
In the wake of a 2-for-4 performance on April 22, Moncada registered a hit during each game of Charlotte’s six-game road trip against the Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers. During his seven-game hitting streak, he’s batting .367 (11-for-30).
Tuesday: The Knights trailed 1-0 entering the seventh inning, when Nicky Delmonico tied the score on an RBI single. Two innings later, Ryan Raburn concluded his three-hit night with an RBI single that sealed a 2-1 win.
Wednesday: Lucas Giolito’s struggles continued, as he was saddled with his third loss of the season after allowing four runs across five innings. Charlotte went 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the 4-1 loss.
Thursday: Tied at 1 through seven innings, the Knights erupted for five runs in the eighth, thanks to homers from Danny Hayes and Rymer Liriano. Giovanni Soto surrendered four runs in the bottom frame, but Gregory Infante registered his first save of the season to secure the 6-5 win.
Friday/Saturday: Charlotte scored two runs before the game was suspended due to rain with one out in the top of the first inning. When play resumed Saturday, the Knights’ bats remained hot, with Raburn and Delmonico homering in the 6-3 victory over Columbus.
Saturday: Richie Shaffer, a Providence High alumnus, jump-started the Clippers’ five-run first inning with a two-run homer, the first of three surrendered by Chris Volstad in Charlotte’s 8-1 loss.
Sunday: With the score tied at 1, Moncada gave the Knights the lead on a two-run single in the fifth. The two-run cushion was enough for Reynaldo Lopez, who allowed one run on three hits across six innings in the 3-1 win.
What’s next: Charlotte begins a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides and Gwinnett Braves with a 7:05 p.m. contest against Norfolk on Tuesday at BB&T Ballpark.
