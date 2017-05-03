Charlotte Knights leave 12 on base in 5-4 afternoon loss to Norfolk Tides

David Washington hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Norfolk Tides a 5-4 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday.
Johnny Giavotella scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Pedro Alvarez.
Earlier in the inning, Alvarez hit a single, scoring Paul Janish to tie the game 4-4.
Jimmy Yacabonis got Adam Engel to fly out with runners on second and third to end the game for his fifth save of the season.
Washington homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.
Stefan Crichton (3-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief.
Charlotte starter Lucas Giolito (0-4) took the loss in the International League game.
The Knights left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Nicky Delmonico doubled and singled for the Knights. Jason Bourgeois doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.
Comments