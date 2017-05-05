Charlotte Knights

May 05, 2017 3:43 PM

Norfolk Tides roll past Charlotte Knights, 10-5, after five-run sixth inning

The Associated Press

Mike Wright tossed a five-hit complete game and Robert Andino hit a pair of solo home runs and three hits, as the Norfolk Tides topped the Charlotte Knights 10-5 on Thursday.

Wright (1-3) allowed five runs while striking out six to pick up the win.

Charlotte tied the game 4-4 in the third after Yoan Moncada scored on a ground out and Kevan Smith hit a two-run double.

After Charlotte added a run in the fifth, the Tides took the lead for good with five runs in the sixth inning. Andino hit a solo home run en route to the four-run lead.

Tyler Danish (1-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

