Norfolk Tides roll past Charlotte Knights, 10-5, after five-run sixth inning

Mike Wright tossed a five-hit complete game and Robert Andino hit a pair of solo home runs and three hits, as the Norfolk Tides topped the Charlotte Knights 10-5 on Thursday.
Wright (1-3) allowed five runs while striking out six to pick up the win.
Charlotte tied the game 4-4 in the third after Yoan Moncada scored on a ground out and Kevan Smith hit a two-run double.
After Charlotte added a run in the fifth, the Tides took the lead for good with five runs in the sixth inning. Andino hit a solo home run en route to the four-run lead.
Tyler Danish (1-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked two.
