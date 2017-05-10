Charlotte Knights off to rough start at Indianapolis in 7-game road trip

Adam Frazier singled twice, and Tyler Eppler allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Indianapolis Indians topped the Charlotte Knights 1-0 on Wednesday. The Indians swept the three-game series with the win.
Dovydas Neverauskas got Rymer Liriano to hit into a double play with a runner on first to end the game for his fourth save of the season.
Eppler (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight.
The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the second inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Jacob Stallings scored on a single by Joey Terdoslavich.
Chris Volstad (0-2) went five innings, allowing one run and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked one.
The Knights were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.
The Knights start a four-game series against the Louisville Bats on Thursday night.
