Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria back on DL after straining left oblique

Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria is back on the 10-day disabled list after straining his left oblique again.
The club Wednesday selected second baseman/left fielder Steve Lombardozzi from Triple-A New Orleans. To make room for Lombardozzi on the 40-man roster, the Marlins designated recently acquired minor league pitcher Joe Gunkel for assignment.
Hechavarria is the fifth Marlin in eight days to be sidelined by injury, joining starting pitchers Edinson Volquez and Wei-Yin Chen and infielders Martin Prado and Miguel Rojas.
The Marlins' infield depth in particular has been ravaged by injuries, with Prado (right hamstring strain) and Rojas (fractured right thumb) both expected to be out until at least mid-summer after getting hurt Sunday.
In an effort to bolster that depth, the Marlins recently added veteran utilityman Mike Aviles on a minor league contract.
This leaves the Marlins with one shortstop on their active roster: rookie J.T. Riddle, promoted from New Orleans on Tuesday when Rojas hit the 60-day DL with a fractured right thumb. The only other healthy infielder on Miami's 40-man roster is Yefri Perez, who has played mostly center field for Double-A Jacksonville this season.
This is also the second time in about a month that Hechavarria landed on the DL with a strained left oblique. The same injury kept him out of action for about a week and a half starting April 9.
Hechavarria left the Marlins' loss Tuesday early after he experienced what bench coach Tim Wallach called a "tug" at the oblique.
Lombardozzi, 28, signed a minor league contract with the Marlins in February. He hit .250/.290/.293 in 28 games with New Orleans, playing mostly second base and some third. He played shortstop while in the independent Atlantic League in 2016.
In parts of five major league seasons from 2011-15, Lombardozzi played in 289 games with the Nationals, Orioles and Pirates. He hit .263 with a .294 OBP and .336 slugging percentage.
