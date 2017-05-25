Lucas Giolito pitches Charlotte Knights’ first no-hitter at uptown park

Charlotte Knights right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito threw a seven-inning no-hitter in the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader win over the Syracuse Chiefs at BB&T Ballpark in uptown Charlotte. The Knights hit three home runs and beat the Chiefs by a score of 4-0.
Giolito (2-5, 5.44 ERA) threw 50 of his 87 pitches for strikes and allowed just three walks over seven hitless innings. He struck out three batters and tossed the fourth no-hitter in Charlotte Knights franchise history – the first in BB&T BallPark history.
Thursday’s seven-inning no-hitter by Giolito was the first in franchise history since July 25, 2013, when right-hander Andre Rienzo threw a seven-inning no-hitter in the opener of a doubleheader against the Indianapolis Indians at Knights Stadium in Fort Mill. Before that, Carlos Torres threw a five-inning perfect game on June 18, 2009, at Pawtucket and Tetsu Yofu tossed a nine-inning no-hitter on Aug. 1, 2004.
Nicky Delmonico, Danny Hayes, and Adam Engel each homered in the first game on Thursday to help power the Knights. Delmonico’s first-inning home run was his fourth over his past three games. Hayes added his team-high ninth of the season in the third inning, and Engel smacked his seventh of the season during the sixth inning.
The teams sent left-hander Will Lamb to the mound for Game 2 of the doubleheader against right-hander Gabriel Arias for the Chiefs.
