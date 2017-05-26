Rough start for Reynaldo Lopez leads to Charlotte Knights’ loss to Buffalo Bisons

Roemon Fields had three hits and three RBI as the Buffalo Bisons topped the Charlotte Knights 9-3 on Friday.
Buffalo started the scoring with a big second inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Jonathan Diaz.
Following the big inning, the Knights cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Rymer Liriano scored on a groundout.
The Bisons later added four runs in the fourth and one in the seventh. In the fourth, Dwight Smith hit a two-run home run, while Ian Parmley hit an RBI single in the seventh.
Buffalo southpaw Brett Oberholtzer (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings.
Charlotte starter Reynaldo Lopez (5-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over four innings.
Comments