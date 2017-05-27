Dodgers' Wood fuels win over Cubs

LOS ANGELES–Adrian Gonzalez knew the reception that awaited him. As he walked toward his dugout, moments after squaring up his first homer of 2017, Gonzalez locked eyes with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Gonzalez raised both his hands toward the sky: Hallelujah. Roberts howled in response.
Inside the dugout, during the sixth inning of a 4-0 victory over the Cubs, the rest of the Dodgers greeted Gonzalez with high-fives and laughter. Yasiel Puig told a ball boy to retrieve the artifact.
It had taken 36 games and 121 at-bats, but Gonzalez had done it, volleying a fastball from Chicago starter Jake Arrieta to the deepest portion of center field.
Gonzalez wore the look of relief, not exhilaration. He is a proud player, and he did not intend to wait until May 26 to hit a home run.
A few weeks removed from his 35th birthday, Gonzalez has spent his year dealing with ailments to his elbow and back. Earlier this month, he required a stint on the disabled list for the first time in his career.
Since his return on May 18, Gonzalez has still hit just .250. But he has supplied five extra-base hits in a seven-game sample, the same number he produced in his first 29 games this year.
To turn around a fastball by Arrieta, Gonzalez utilized one of his best swings of the year. His blast capped his team's seventh victory in nine games.
Alex Wood (6-0, 1.69 ERA) punched out eight as he extended his streak of scoreless innings to 251/3. Chase Utley homered for the second time in two days. Yasmani Grandal drilled his 10th double of the month. And the Dodgers (29-20) swatted aside the team who sent them home last October.
The Cubs engulfed the sport in 2016. Their quest to end a 108-year championship drought drowned out all other noise. The Dodgers got caught in the wake. Despite holding a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series, they fell in six games.
The Dodgers visited Wrigley Field in April to watch the Cubs raise their World Series banner. Then Chicago took two of three. Even so, Roberts shook off the suggestion that the Dodgers needed to go through the Cubs to end their own 29-year streak without a title.
"Last year, I felt they were the best team," Roberts said. "And that's the way it played out. But this year, I feel we're a better team. It really doesn't matter what my thoughts about our two clubs are. It's about going out there and playing."
During that April series, Wood made his first start of the season. A blister on Rich Hill's finger pried Hill free from the bullpen. The Cubs dinged Wood for two runs in 3 2/3 innings. When Hill's blister returned later in April, Wood became a mainstay in the rotation. He has not allowed a run since May 2.
Wood did not emerge from obscurity. He posted a 2.78 ERA for the Braves as a 23-year-old in 2014. In four starts before injuring his elbow last May, he struck out 34 batters. He used this winter to synchronize his delivery, and reported to spring training radiating confidence about his ability.
Wood struck out four batters in the first two innings. In the third, he picked off reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant when Bryant tried to steal second base. Bryant dove around the tag from Corey Seager, and the umpires were initially fooled.
As the replay rolled on the videoboard, Utley glanced at the footage and ran into his dugout. There was no reason to wait when the overturn was so obvious.
Utley led off the bottom of the inning. He had homered on Thursday night, going deep for the first time in 2017. He doubled his homer total on a 1-1 fastball from Arrieta. Utley supplied the power to ship the baseball beyond the center-field fence.
In Arrieta, the Dodgers faced a reduced version of the man who threw a no-hitter at Dodger Stadium in 2015 before leapfrogging Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke to win the Cy Young award. Arrieta regressed in 2016. He has taken a further step back in 2017. He carried a 4.80 ERA to the mound when the night began.
The Dodgers stressed him again in the fourth. Seager took a leadoff walk. Grandal crushed a 2-1 fastball off the wall in left-center field. Seager sprinted from first and dove head-first over the plate before the throw arrived.
Wood did not allow a Cubs player to reach third base. His opponents still forced him to expend energy. Wood required 76 pitches to complete four innings. After the fifth, with Wood's pitch count at 91 and the Cubs due to face him a third time, Roberts opted for his bullpen.
Gonzalez removed some stress in the sixth. He batted with two outs, shortly after Seager reached base for the third time.
Gonzalez pushed the count to 3-1. Then he unloaded on a belt-high fastball. As the ball disappeared from sight, Gonzalez did not dally at the plate. It may have been awhile, but he still knew what to do.
Comments