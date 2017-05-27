Charlotte Knights outfielder Adam Engel, who hit seven home runs in May, was recalled by the Chicago White Sox Saturday to take the roster spot of infielder Tyler Saladino.
Charlotte Knights outfielder Adam Engel, who hit seven home runs in May, was recalled by the Chicago White Sox Saturday to take the roster spot of infielder Tyler Saladino. Matt York AP
Charlotte Knights outfielder Adam Engel, who hit seven home runs in May, was recalled by the Chicago White Sox Saturday to take the roster spot of infielder Tyler Saladino. Matt York AP

Charlotte Knights

May 27, 2017 3:32 PM

Bountiful May gives Charlotte Knights outfielder a shot with Chicago White Sox

From Staff Reports

Charlotte Knights outfielder Adam Engel, who hit seven home runs in May, was recalled by the Chicago White Sox Saturday to take the roster spot of infielder Tyler Saladino.

Saladino was placed on Chicago’s 10-day disabled list with back spasms.

Engel is hitting .221 (33-for-149) with 18 runs scored, 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 RBIs. Engel’s eight home runs are tied for eighth in the International League.

Saladino, who played in Charlotte during the 2012, 2014 and 2015 seasons before being called up to the White Sox, was batting .200 with 4 RBIs and no home runs with Chicago this season.

Engel becomes the 10th Charlotte Knights player promoted to the White Sox this season.

Right-handed pitcher Tommy Kahnle (April 6), catcher Kevan Smith (April 13 & May 10), outfielder Willy Garcia (April 14 & May 2), right-handed pitcher Mike Pelfrey (April 22), right-handed pitcher Chris Beck (April 25), left-handed pitcher David Holmberg (May 4), right-handed pitcher Gregory Infante (May 15), right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish (May 26), and right-handed pitcher Juan Minaya (May 26) are the nine others who have been promoted this season.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance 2:28

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance
Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark 1:39

Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark
Scenes from the 2016 Triple-A All Star Game 1:36

Scenes from the 2016 Triple-A All Star Game

View More Video

Sports Videos