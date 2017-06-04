Chicago White Sox prospect looking like a slugger again with Charlotte Knights

When the Chicago White Sox signed Cody Asche to a minor league contract last offseason, the club hoped the left fielder could provide depth and a left-handed bat in the lineup.
However, in 19 games with Chicago, Asche struggled. He batted .105 with 21 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances, prompting the White Sox to outright him to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights on May 16.
But since then, Asche has started showing signs of life at the plate. Through 14 games with Charlotte, he’s hitting .400 (18-for-45) with five home runs and 17 RBIs, eight of which came during the team’s six-game road trip against the Syracuse Chiefs and Buffalo Bisons.
Monday: The Knights trailed the Bisons 7-5 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, which Nicky Delmonico led off with a home run. Five batters later, Asche hit a walk-off, three-run homer to secure a 9-7 win at BB&T Ballpark.
Wednesday: After Tuesday’s game against the Chiefs was rained out, Charlotte won Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader 12-5, propelled by Danny Hayes’ third grand slam of the season. In Game 2, Syracuse scored an unearned run off Zack Burdi in the eighth inning to secure a 3-2 victory.
Thursday: Asche homered for the fourth time in six games, highlighting one of 13 hits by the Knights. But Tyler Danish surrendered eight runs (five earned) on six hits over six innings in an 8-4 loss against the Chiefs.
Friday: Carson Fulmer allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits over five innings and left the game with a 4-2 lead over the Bisons. However, Charlotte’s bullpen surrendered seven runs across three innings, leading to a 9-4 defeat.
Saturday: Making his first rehab start, Chicago White Sox starter James Shields (shoulder) allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits over four innings. The Knights were ultimately shut out for the fifth time this season in a 4-0 loss against Buffalo.
Sunday: The Bisons jumped on Chris Volstad, who surrendered six runs on eight hits over five innings. Although the Knights tallied 10 hits, they didn’t score until their three-run sixth inning and ultimately dropped their fifth straight game, 10-5.
What’s next: Charlotte opens a three-game homestand against the Durham Bulls at 7:05 p.m. Monday before a four-game road series against the Gwinnett Braves.
