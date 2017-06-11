Blue Jays use long ball to top M's

SEATTLE–The Seattle Mariners' quest to get over .500 for the first time this season will have to wait at least two more games.
Playing in front of a sold-out stadium of 45,480 on Saturday night, though about 60 percent were cheering for its opponent, Seattle couldn't quite break that elusive barrier of having a winning record.
And three players, who were once part of the Mariners' organization, were the reason for the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Kendrys Morales, Ezequiel Carrera and Justin Smoak homered to provide all the Blue Jays' runs.
With the loss, Seattle fell to 31-32. It was the fourth time the Mariners had a chance to crawl above .500 and failed.
Morales, a former Mariners' designated hitter who had some success in his first season in Seattle and not much when they acquired him a second time, crushed a two-run homer off Mariners starter Ariel Miranda in the fourth inning to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.
Carrera, a sort-of prospect who seemed destined to ride the shuttle from Class AAA to the back of a big-league roster, broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning, crushing a solo homer to right off reliever Tony Zych.
Smoak, the marquee piece of the trade that sent Cliff Lee to Texas and the supposed foundation-level player at first base for the Mariners, added an insurance run in the ninth inning, hammering a solo homer to right off Steve Cishek for an insurance run.
Toronto got an outstanding start from right-hander Marcus Stroman, who was never part of the Mariners' organization. Stroman pitched seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Seattle grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Nelson Cruz led off the inning with a single and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Kyle Seager followed with a single up the middle that allowed Cruz – hobbling to not irritate his sore right calf–to score from second.
Miranda worked 61/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with five walks and two strikeouts.
It was a solid outing except for a two-inning stretch when he couldn't seem to locate his fastball and when he did, he left it up in the zone. In the third, he issued back-to-back, one-out walks to put himself in trouble. But he got Kevin Pillar to fly out to center and then got some help from third baseman Kyle Seager, who made a brilliant diving stab of Josh Donaldson's line-drive rocket to the left side. The ball was destined to be a double and possibly score two runs.
But in the next inning, Miranda issues a leadoff walk to Jose Bautista and then left a fastball over the middle to Morales.
Down 2-1, Seattle's speed–that's not a typo–manufactured a run. Jarrod Dyson led off the seventh with a single. He then stole second base with ease two pitches later. Russell Martin's throw to second skipped into center field. Dyson jogged for third base. But then, inexplicably, the ball rolled under the glove of center fielder Kevin Pillar. Dyson turned on the jets and raced home.
