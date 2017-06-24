Phillies' Mark Leiter Jr. beats Diamondbacks, captures first big-league win

Baseball is amazing because a 22nd-round draft pick from the New Jersey Institute of Technology can stand 60 feet, 6 inches from one of the best hitters on the planet with just one pitch to compete on a night he would never forget. Mark Leiter Jr., in the sixth inning of Friday's 6-1 Phillies win, threw Paul Goldschmidt a cutter. Goldschmidt smacked it toward the right-field line.
The Diamondbacks, one of the best offenses in baseball, tallied 26 runs in the previous two days. No team hits better at home than Arizona. Leiter, the son of a big-league pitcher, had never started a game in the majors. He was happy just to break camp in April with triple-A Lehigh Valley.
And, here stood Goldschmidt. He owned the highest on-base percentage in baseball. He had seen Leiter twice now, and the right-hander's simple diet of sinkers and cutters was obvious. But he threw Goldschmidt one that dotted the outside corner.
It landed in Aaron Altherr's glove.
Leiter shouted. He smacked his hands together as he walked to the Phillies dugout. His dad, a veteran of 335 games in the majors, watched from the Chase Field stands. They shared a special night in the desert.
The Phillies are 24 games under .500, with a front office that has stressed the bigger picture. This season is not about one night or six innings or a 26-year-old rookie from New Jersey, but Leiter commanded attention on Friday.
This game can operate in mysterious ways.
Leiter struck out five Arizona batters, all five on swings and misses at his cutter. He walked just one. The Phillies were set to pinch-hit for him in the top of the sixth, but Cameron Rupp struck out to end the inning with a runner on first base. For a moment, the Phillies took the field without a pitcher as manager Pete Mackanin and pitching coach Bob McClure discussed their options. Then Leiter sprinted to the mound.
He started the inning at 70 pitches. The top of Arizona's lineup would see Leiter for the third time, a chance to do damage. Daniel Descalso bounced a first-pitch, 90-mph fastball to second base. One out. David Peralta tapped an 83-mph change-up back at Leiter. Two outs. Leiter jumped ahead of Goldschmidt with a slider and a fastball. He misfired a cutter, and Goldschmidt took a fastball outside.
Leiter countered with the cutter. Three outs.
Leiter and his dad became the 15th father-son combination in baseball history to both make starts for the same club, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Young Leiter continued the upward trend in the Phillies' rotation; the starters have recorded a quality start in each of the last six games, their longest streak this season. If not for the slapdash bullpen, the Phillies would have won more than two of those starts.
The relievers held Friday. Pat Neshek struck out the side and lowered his ERA to 0.61. Joaquin Benoit pitched into and out of a mess. The Phillies ripped the game open in the ninth inning with four runs, two of which came on a Tommy Joseph homer that landed in the outfield pool.
Those were footnotes because this was Leiter's night. He captured his first major league win, a moment that will be cherished by a proud baseball family.
Comments