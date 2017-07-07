Freeman and Suzuki's bats, Foltynewicz's arm lift Braves past Nats

If the Atlanta Braves were tired or frustrated Thursday night, they didn't show it during a 5-2 win against the Washington Nationals in the unusual opener of a four-game series at Nationals Park.
Kurt Suzuki had a double and home run, Freddie Freeman added two RBI doubles to give him 1,000 career hits, and the Braves won for the third time in four games in Washington this season after losing 23 of their previous 25 at Nationals Park.
The Braves are 5-5 against the National League East leaders this season after going 4-15 against the Nationals in 2016.
Still, the most unusual aspect of this game was the fact that the teams sat through a nearly rainless 3-hour, 5-minute rain delay before the first pitch, Nationals officials having whiffed on a decision to delay over concern that approaching weather would halt play in the early innings and they'd lose starter Gio Gonzalez and have to turn things over to woeful bullpen.
It had already been a demanding 24 hours for the Braves, who arrived at their suburban Washington hotel at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, after a charter flight following another rain-delayed night game Wednesday against the Astros in Atlanta.
When play finally began Thursday at 10:10 p.m., fewer than 2,000 fans remained at Nationals Park.
Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (7-5) outpitched Gonzalez to win his fourth consecutive decision. "Folty" allowed eight hits and two runs with one walk and five strikeouts in six innings. He lowered his ERA to 3.77 including 1.89 in his past three starts.
Gonzalez (7-4) gave up seven hits and three runs in six innings after entering with a 2.77 ERA. The veteran left-hander slipped to 4-10 with a 5.09 ERA in 19 career starts against the Braves, four more losses than he has against any other team.
Foltynewicz was coming off his finest hour, having taken a no-hitter to the ninth inning in his last start Friday at Oakland before giving up a leadoff homer in the ninth to Matt Olson.
He threw a career-high 119 pitches in that game and rebounded impressively on one extra day of rest Thursday. Foltynewicz gave up a run in the second on an Anthony Rendon leadoff double and a sacrifice fly, and the Braves tied it in the third on three consecutive two-out hits including Freeman's run-scoring double.
An inning later, Suzuki hit a leadoff double and scored on rookie Johan Camarbo's single for a 2-1 Braves lead. Foltynewicz used consecutive strikeouts to work around Daniel Murphy's leadoff double in the fourth, but the Nationals tied the score with Brian Goodwin's leadoff homer in the fifth.
The Braves, though, were just getting started with the bats. Suzuki put them ahead for good with a solo homer off Gonzalez in the sixth to make the score 3-2. It was the seventh of the season and third in his past two games for Suzuki, who had a two-homer game Sunday in a sweep-completing win at Oakland.
They pushed the lead to 5-2 in the seventh inning with two runs against reliever Sammy Solis on three doubles from Ender Inciarte, Freeman and Nick Markakis, the latter two each driving in a run. Freeman's hit was the 1,000th in 959 career games and fifth hit in three games since returning from a seven-week absence for a fractured wrist.
Freeman switched positions to third base while on the disabled list so the Braves can keep Matt Adams in the lineup at first base for the immediate future. But Thursday, Freeman moved back to his regular first-base position as manager Brian Snitker sought to give him a one-day rest from the rigors of playing third base for the first time. Freeman spent five games at the "hot corner" as a 17-year-old in rookie ball in 2007.
