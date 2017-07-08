Charlotte Knights pitcher Lucas Giolito shuts down Louisville Bats in 1-0 win

Lucas Giolito tossed a two-hit shutout, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 1-0 win over the Louisville Bats on Saturday.
Giolito (3-8) picked up the win after he struck out 10 and walked two.
The game's only run was scored in the top of the fourth inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Danny Hayes advanced to third on a single by Rymer Liriano and then scored on a walk by Carson Blair.
Lisalverto Bonilla (3-4) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked three.
The Bats were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Knights' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.
With the win, Charlotte improved to 8-1 against Louisville this season.
CHARLOTTE 16, LOUISVILLE 4: In a game that was suspended due to rain on Friday, the Knights exploded for 11 runs over the final two innings Saturday to beat the Bats.
Designated hitter Cody Asche went 5-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead the way.
Right-hander Chris Volstad (2-4, 5.97), who was on the hill to resume the game on Saturday, earned the win.
With the win, the Knights improved to 3-0 in suspended games this season.
