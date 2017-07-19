Charlotte Knights

July 19, 2017 10:46 PM

Charlotte Knights swept in road series against Rochester Red Wings

The Associated Press

ROCHESTER, N.Y.

ByungHo Park hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Charlotte Knights 7-6 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Red Wings swept the four-game series.

J.B. Shuck scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a single by Mitch Garver.

After Charlotte's Danny Hayes hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh, Rochester tied the game 6-6 in the eighth when Niko Goodrum hit a two-run single.

Park homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Alan Busenitz (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Bobby Parnell (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Knights, Cody Asche homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Hayes homered and singled, driving home two runs.

Rochester improved to 5-1 against Charlotte this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Charlotte Knights unveil Walk of Fame

Charlotte Knights unveil Walk of Fame 1:02

Charlotte Knights unveil Walk of Fame
Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance 2:28

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance
Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark 1:39

Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark

View More Video