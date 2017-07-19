Charlotte Knights swept in road series against Rochester Red Wings

ByungHo Park hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Charlotte Knights 7-6 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Red Wings swept the four-game series.
J.B. Shuck scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a single by Mitch Garver.
After Charlotte's Danny Hayes hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh, Rochester tied the game 6-6 in the eighth when Niko Goodrum hit a two-run single.
Park homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.
Alan Busenitz (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Bobby Parnell (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.
For the Knights, Cody Asche homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Hayes homered and singled, driving home two runs.
Rochester improved to 5-1 against Charlotte this season.
