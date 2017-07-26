From holding him as a baby, to watching him chase 3,000: Felipe Alou knows Adrian Beltre

Felipe Alou, a trailblazer for baseball players out of the Dominican Republic, knew about Adrian Beltre before anyone else in the game.
"I have a soft spot for Adrian, because I used to hold him," Alou said.
Alou became friends with Beltre's father, known as "El Negrito" because he was an exceedingly handsome and dark-skinned man, through their shared interest in fighting roosters. The activity is legal in the Dominican.
In the winter of 1979, the elder Beltre had good news for Alou. Beltre's wife was pregnant, and the father believed she would deliver a son who would be a ballplayer. Perhaps as great a player as Alou, an outfielder who played 17 seasons in the majors and became the first everyday Dominican player when he played 154 games for the San Francisco Giants in 1962.
The long march to 3,000 hits began on April 7, 1979, when Adrian Perez Beltre was born in Santo Domingo.
Alou had departed that time for his managing job in the Montreal minor league system. When he returned to the Dominican that fall, the elder Beltre proudly brought his son to him.
"He said, 'I am going to train him, and he's going to be a big league player,' " Alou said. "He's going to be a big league player.
"He was right."
Beltre showed signs of baseball aptitude at an early age, Alou said. While managing powerhouse Escogido in the Dominican winter league, Alou took Beltre along for the ride to a game at San Pedro de Macoris. The kid was enthralled.
"I thought he'd be asleep after the game," Alou said. "I was surprised that he was awake. He talked about the game all the way back."
Alou followed Beltre's progress as an amateur from a distance, available for advice when needed. When Beltre reached his teen years, the word was out on the island.
"I heard this guy was going to be something else," Alou said. "Everybody knew that."
In 1992, Alou became the first Dominican manager in the majors, taking over at Montreal. In 1994, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed an underage Beltre, giving him a $23,000 bonus.
Beltre was only 15, one year younger than the minimum signing age. Major League Baseball penalized the Dodgers for the violation but allowed them to retain Beltre.
He reached the majors on June 24, 1998, getting his first hit on that day against Anaheim's Chuck Finley. As manager with Montreal from 1992-2001 and San Francisco from 2003-06, Alou watched Beltre's rapid growth to an All-Star.
"I was impressed with him from the beginning," Alou said. "His agility. His hitting, which is going to take him to the Hall of Fame. You cannot be only a glove guy to get to the Hall of Fame.
"I saw that even being that good, he was going to be better. That's the way you have a Hall of Fame player. You're good when come up, and you continue to improve. This guy worked his butt off."
Alou classified Beltre as a "legitimate Dominican hitter" in that he can hit any pitch in any location. He goes to the plate looking to do damage just as Alou and his brothers, major league outfielders Mateo and Jesus, did.
"We didn't walk much," said Alou, 82, a special assistant to San Francisco general manager Bobby Evans. "We didn't walk much. I don't know if it is the way we do things, but usually when the Dominican players come to the plate, we come to swing the bat."
Beltre has become a standard-bearer for Dominican baseball, setting an example for younger players just as the Alous did. That makes Felipe Alou proud. The infant that he once rocked to sleep has become a revered figure.
"This is a man that should be an example, at least in my country," Alou said. "We are a very small country where everybody knows everybody. Everybody knows that kind of man and player he is. Serious about his trade, his profession.
"I often tell players, not only to Dominicans, that once you sign, you're not going to be a kid any longer. You are a professional. I believe that Adrian became a professional at 15, way ahead. I imagine his dad really coached him to be a pro."
When Beltre gets his No. 3,000, Alou will mark the moment by having a glass of wine with the father. They were there at the beginning.
