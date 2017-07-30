Can Knights pitcher, a former top prospect, put inconsistency behind him?

At times this season, Charlotte Knights right-hander Lucas Giolito has shown signs of being the player who was once regarded as baseball's top pitching prospect.
However, bouts of inconsistency have plagued him, occasionally overshadowing some of his best performances.
That was the case once again last week, as Giolito pitched seven shutout innings in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Columbus Clippers before allowing three runs in a 3-2 loss against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday.
Monday: Jake Peter and Willy Garcia went a combined 6-for-8 and each hit a home run in a 10-4 win over the Columbus Clippers.
Tuesday: Charlotte backed Giolito's impressive outing with four runs, including three in the fifth.
Wednesday: With the score tied at 4, Jacob May led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a bunt single and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Tyler Ladendorf ultimately secured the 5-4 win against the Clippers with a walk-off single.
Thursday: Charlotte's five-game losing streak came to an end after Chris Volstad surrendered five runs (two earned) over 6 2/3 innings in a 5-2 loss against Columbus.
Friday: The Knights scored eight runs on 10 hits, including two home runs, but fell 15-8 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders after Tyler Danish allowed nine runs (10 earned) over four innings.
Saturday: Carson Fulmer surrendered six runs on nine hits over six innings in an 8-1 loss against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Peter went 0-for-4 with an RBI, snapping an 18-game hitting streak that he started before being called up from Double-A Birmingham.
Sunday: In his second start of the week, Giolito allowed three runs on five hits, but he was saddled with the loss after Charlotte tallied just three hits in a 3-2 defeat.
What's next: The Knights visit the Durham Bulls for a three-game series that starts at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday before hosting a three-game series against the Gwinnett Braves.
Pat James on Twitter: @patjames24
Comments