Knights-to-Chicago still a busy thoroughfare

The Chicago White Sox entered the 2016 season expecting that a number of players on the Charlotte roster would reach the big-league squad this season.
That’s exactly how it has played out, with 16 Knights players being promoted to the major league since April.
The most recent call-up, on Saturday, was right-handed pitcher Danny Farquhar.
The White Sox have been trying to load their farm system with prospects and had a pair of big deals last December, sending Chris Sale to Boston and Adam Eaton to Washington. Chicago received several promising minor leaguers in return.
The Sale trade netted infielder Yoan Moncada, already promoted to Chicago. In return for Eaton, the White Sox got pitchers Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito. Chicago promoted Lopez a week ago, and Giolito could be headed to the White Sox soon.
Already promoted this season are pitchers Tommy Kahnle, Mike Pelfrey (the No. 4 starter in Chicago), Chris Beck, David Holmberg, Gregory Infante, Tyler Danish, Juan Minaya, Brad Goldberg, Aaron Bummer, Lopez and Farquhar; catcher Kevan Smith (hitting .284 with the White Sox); infielders Nicky Delmonico and Moncada; and outfielders Willy Garcia and Adam Engel.
The Knights during the past week:
Tuesday: Charlotte opened a home stand with a 5-3, 10-inning loss to Toledo. The Mud Hens got their go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Wednesday: The Knights bounced back with an 8-3 victory over Toledo. Giolito pitched six innings, striking out seven. He is 6-10 on the season but 3-1 with a 1.71 earned run average in his last four outings.
Thursday: Toledo won 9-4, scoring five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth. Danny Hayes hit his 17th home run of the season for Charlotte.
Friday: The Knights trounced Lehigh Valley 8-3, with Rymer Liriano, Roberto Pena and D.J. Peterson hitting homers before a sellout crowd of 10,254.
Saturday: Eddy Alvarez hit a two-run single and later scored on a wild pitch in a four-run fifth inning, as the Knights beat Lehigh Valley 5-3.
Sunday: Charlotte completed a sweep of Lehigh Valley, winning 5-4. Hayes hit his 18th and 19th home runs, including an eighth-inning shot that was the game-winner.
Up next: Charlotte hits the road for four games in Norfolk (Monday-Thursday) and four at Gwinnett (doubleheader Friday and single games Saturday and Sunday). The Knights return home Aug. 28 for their final eight games of the season.
