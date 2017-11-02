David Haugh: As Cubs head into offseason of uncertainty, brain trust must think big

More Videos 1:09 Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally Pause 15:26 An inside look at Rick Siskey and one of Charlotte's biggest frauds 2:14 Panthers QB Cam Newton works to keep moving ahead past Benjamin trade, prepare for next game 1:26 Bike lanes in Charlotte 1:16 Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard on his fast start 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 0:58 How do K9 dogs help police officers? This CMPD K9 handler explains 3:43 Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this" The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey. The Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A crowd filled Houston's Minute Maid Park to watch a live feed of the game, which was played at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The win was a welcome break for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey. Meta Viers/McClatchy AP

